5 smoothie bowl recipes you need to try this week

When it comes to breakfast, we can often get bored of having the same combination of cereal and toast on rotation every week. We want some variety in our mornings that will fill us up so we can kick-start our day.

If you’re anything like us, the main issue is, most days we don’t have much time to be baking home-made waffles or cooking eggs before we rush out the door, so we need something delicious, nutritious and quick to prepare.

Luckily enough, we’ve mastered the art of the smoothie bowl and we are obsessed with them at the moment.

Not only are smoothie bowls super easy to make, but they are jam-packed with fruit and fibre so not only do you get to enjoy a yummy breakfast, but a healthy one too!

If you want to give smoothie bowls a try, check out 5 of our favourite recipes below and give them a whirl. Don't forget, you can always substitute the liquid and topping element of each smoothie bowl to suit your preferences!

Classic Acai

Ingredients

Acai

Strawberries

Raspberries

Banana

Coconut milk

Toppings

Granola

Spoonful of peanut butter

Chia seeds

Blueberries

Method

Place all fruits and coconut milk into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer into a bowl and decorate with your toppings.

Tropical Twist

Ingredients

Pineapple

Mango

Banana

Coconut water

Toppings

Granola

Sliced peaches

Coconut flakes

Mixed berries

Chia seeds

Method

Place fruits and coconut water into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl and decorate with the above toppings.

Berry Power

Ingredients

Strawberries

Raspberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

Soy milk

Toppings

Blueberries

Sliced strawberries

Sliced bananas

Granola

Drizzle of honey

Method

Add all the berries and soy milk into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Put into a bowl and decorate with your toppings.

Green Kick

Ingredients

Kiwi

Spinach

Avocado

Banana

Almond milk

Honey

Toppings

Chia seeds

Hemp seeds

Sliced banana

Sliced kiwi

Drizzle of honey

Method

Place the fruit and veggies into a blender with the honey and almond milk. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a bowl and add your toppings.

Chocolate Dream

Ingredients

Almond milk

Cocoa powder

Peanut butter

Banana

Toppings

Cacao nibs

Granola

Spoonful of peanut butter

Sliced banana

Sliced strawberries

Method

Add the almond milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter and banana to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Put into your bowl and add toppings.

*Top tip: If you want to make your smoothie bowl thicker, use frozen fruit or add some ice cubes to your blender.