5 smoothie bowl recipes you need to try this week
When it comes to breakfast, we can often get bored of having the same combination of cereal and toast on rotation every week. We want some variety in our mornings that will fill us up so we can kick-start our day.
If you’re anything like us, the main issue is, most days we don’t have much time to be baking home-made waffles or cooking eggs before we rush out the door, so we need something delicious, nutritious and quick to prepare.
Luckily enough, we’ve mastered the art of the smoothie bowl and we are obsessed with them at the moment.
Not only are smoothie bowls super easy to make, but they are jam-packed with fruit and fibre so not only do you get to enjoy a yummy breakfast, but a healthy one too!
If you want to give smoothie bowls a try, check out 5 of our favourite recipes below and give them a whirl. Don't forget, you can always substitute the liquid and topping element of each smoothie bowl to suit your preferences!
Classic Acai
Ingredients
Acai
Strawberries
Raspberries
Banana
Coconut milk
Toppings
Granola
Spoonful of peanut butter
Chia seeds
Blueberries
Method
Place all fruits and coconut milk into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer into a bowl and decorate with your toppings.
Tropical Twist
Ingredients
Pineapple
Mango
Banana
Coconut water
Toppings
Granola
Sliced peaches
Coconut flakes
Mixed berries
Chia seeds
Method
Place fruits and coconut water into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Transfer to a bowl and decorate with the above toppings.
Berry Power
Ingredients
Strawberries
Raspberries
Blueberries
Blackberries
Soy milk
Toppings
Blueberries
Sliced strawberries
Sliced bananas
Granola
Drizzle of honey
Method
Add all the berries and soy milk into a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Put into a bowl and decorate with your toppings.
Green Kick
Ingredients
Kiwi
Spinach
Avocado
Banana
Almond milk
Honey
Toppings
Chia seeds
Hemp seeds
Sliced banana
Sliced kiwi
Drizzle of honey
Method
Place the fruit and veggies into a blender with the honey and almond milk. Blend until smooth and creamy. Pour into a bowl and add your toppings.
Chocolate Dream
Ingredients
Almond milk
Cocoa powder
Peanut butter
Banana
Toppings
Cacao nibs
Granola
Spoonful of peanut butter
Sliced banana
Sliced strawberries
Method
Add the almond milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter and banana to a blender. Blend until smooth and creamy. Put into your bowl and add toppings.
*Top tip: If you want to make your smoothie bowl thicker, use frozen fruit or add some ice cubes to your blender.