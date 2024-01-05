5 simple ways to stick to your reading goal this year

The New Year is here and there’s no better time to kick off a challenge or form new habits than right now!

Like many of us, one of your New Year’s resolutions may be to read more, and if that’s the case, you might be looking ahead to plan for days when you lack motivation or get into a reading slump.

Whether you want to read 10 books or 100 books this year, setting a reading task like this can be difficult to keep up, so we’re here to help you stay on top of your reading goal.

We’re sharing our top 5 useful ways to help you reach your reading goal this year so you can enjoy the title you’re divulging in and don’t have to worry about cramming books in at the end of the year to reach your target number.

Prioritise reading

We all love curling up on the couch after a busy day at work and watching TV. Whether it’s a film you’ve seen over and over again, or reruns of old sitcoms, we form a habit of associating watching the television with relaxing a lot of the time. But, instead of doing this, try to prioritise reading over staring at a screen to make sure you stay on track to reach your reading goal.

Join a book club

Joining a book club can be great motivation to keep up with your reading. With most clubs meeting once a month, you're guaranteed to read at least 12 books this year by joining one. Knowing you have to talk to others about a specific book will keep you focused on making sure you get some reading done every day, and while spending time with other bookworms, you're sure to be recommended some great titles to add to your TBR.

Listen to your books

Listening to audiobooks is a fun and easy way to get through a book in no time at all. You won’t see the time pass at all if you listen to your book while going for a walk, on your commute to work or as you do household tasks. This way, you get to enjoy your book while getting on with other jobs- perfect for those with busy days!

Always have a book to hand

Whether you're planning on going for a coffee in your favourite café, have an appointment where you'll be sitting in a waiting room for an age, or have a long train journey ahead of you, always keeping a book to hand will ensure you have no excuses not to read wherever you are. Forget about scrolling on your phone or doodling on a random piece of paper you found in the bottom of your bag, keep your novel close by you so you can always read when you have free time.

Try new genres

Sometimes we can fall into a reading slump if we stick to the same type of book all the type. There's only so many romance novels we can enjoy before they start to become repetitive, so why not give a historical fiction or crime thriller a go? You'll more than likely want to continue getting lost in a book if you have no idea what to expect in the end. This way you can fly through titles of new genres and maybe you'll find a new style of writing that you love!