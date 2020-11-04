5 sex toy advent calendars to treat yourself to this Christmas

With Christmas fast approaching we all know what that means… Cuffing season is upon us!

It’s that time of year where everyone and their mother dashes about, trying to secure a significant other to cuddle up with during the cold winter nights.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions, this could become quite a challenge. No need to worry though! We’ve compiled a list of five sexy advent calendars, perfect for keeping you company all winter long.

Loveboxxx

Amazon.co.uk – In stock on November 13

€118.50

This box of sexy delights includes 24 erotic surprises, with items for men, women and couples. If you’re new to the sex toy scene, and don't know what you like, then this erotic advent calendar is such a fun way to discover and try new things. Not forgetting you’re getting quite a bang for your buck, as this selection includes eight different sex toys, six cosmetics and lubricants, five soft bondage accessories and another fives fun surprises.

Lovehoney

Boots.ie

€110

Well worth the price and an absolute bargain, not to mention it’s much more exciting than mini chocolates. This advent calendar is bursting with toys, gifts, games and light bondage pieces, just waiting to be played with. Open each mystery door in the morning for a dawn delight, or save the excitement for a far-from-silent night in. While Boots are actually out of stock at the moment, we recommend keeping an eye out, as these really are a hot commodity.

Lovehoney

Boots.ie

€85

If you and your significant other are looking for the perfect gift set to help spice up your sex life, then this is the one for you. Carefully curated for seven days of intimate play, this collection of tantalising treats gives you just that. From tie-and-tease treats, to massage essentials and a wearable We-Vibe couple's toy, this sensual set has been designed to bring you and your partner even closer together. Perfect for those who are looking to try something new, without committing to a whole month of erotic adventures.

Bijoux Indiscrets

Bijouxindiscrets.com

€95

A luxury box in which 12 iconic products await to reveal your most sensual side, it's fashion meets eroticism — with a countdown that will keep you feeling both sexy and intrigued. This particular Advent calendar goes heavy on the lingerie and accessories, including a tassel choker, sparkling nipple pasties, a satin blindfold, a metallic mesh collar and so much more. However, the pièce de résistance would be the luxurious vibrator which is in the shape of a diamond — after all, they are a girl’s best friend! You’ll be saving quite a bit with this one too, which is valued at €288.

Lovehoney

Lovehoney.co.uk

€144.25

Last but by no means least, we have the ultimate sex toy calendar to lust after this Christmas. Worth over €305, it's bursting with sex toys, light bondage items and sensual lingerie pieces, as well as the main event, Womanizer Starlet. This sex toy usually retails for £69.66 on it’s own, meaning you’re getting quite the steal. Behind the other windows in the calendar, you'll discover delights like shareable vibrators, lingerie items, bondage accessories and essentials.

Why not treat yourself (and your other half if you have one) to one of these tantalising calendars this Christmas season, for a month full of sexy surprises. After all, they are the gift that keeps on giving!