5 romance movies to watch today on International Kissing Day

Today is International Kissing Day and to celebrate we’ve compiled a list of some great romantic movies for you to enjoy on Netflix. Whether you’ll be watching on your own or snuggled up with a significant other that you can smooch with, fear not, these movies are jam-packed with romance and passion. Grab your partner or cuddly toy and spend this hump day relaxing with your feet up.

Check them out below to celebrate International Kissing day the right way.

The Kissing Booth (1, 2 & 3)

Have a full movie night and watch all three of The Kissing Booth movies to see Elle Evans go from getting her first kiss to starting new relationships.

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before (Part 1, 2 & 3)

Much like The Kissing Booth, this hit Netflix film has three instalments so is perfect for a marathon this evening. Watch Lara Jean’s love letters getting shared around high-school turn into her figuring out her relationship before heading off to college.

The Notebook

A classic romance movie that will have you in your feels and features one of the most famous on-screen kissing scenes.

Spider-Man

Speaking of famous kissing scenes, we couldn’t leave out one of the most romantic one of all- the upside down smooch between Peter Parker and Mary-Jane.

How To Be Single

If you’re spending this International Kissing Day single, this rom-com starring Dakota Johnson and Rebel Wilson will show you how they and their besties approach singlehood very differently.