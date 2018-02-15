5 outdoors activities you can still enjoy even when it’s bloody freezing

OK, so we're officially half way through February and the weather has yet to show any signs of improvement.

Although we might have great intentions of getting outside and actually doing something with our weekends, the bitter temperatures and hair-destroying winds make duvet days all the more tempting.

And who can blame us?

I think we can all agree that a cosy Netflix marathon trumps a 5k run any day of the week, but to be honest, we're starting to develop a bad case of cabin fever.

So, to combat this, here's five ways to enjoy the great outdoors even when it feels like we're living in an ice-box.

1. Work on your photography skills

It's a bit of a cliché, but nowadays everyone has a camera in their back pocket.

Whether you take a road trip down the country or re-discover your local area, you'd be surprised what you can create with 12 megapixels and a creative eye.

There's Instagram worthy photo-ops around every corner – you've just got to know where to look.

2. Walk in the woods

Ireland is full of magical woodland areas just waiting to be explored, and with the trees providing natural shelter from the wind and the rain, it's the perfect way to spend a lazy February afternoon.

Bonus points if you bring your dog pal along for the adventure!

3. Visit an outdoor market

They're not just for Christmas time you know.

Spend the afternoon strolling around one of the countries thriving market places (our favourites include the Fairyhouse Sunday Market in Meath and Cork's Blackrock Sunday Market) – grab a coffee, eat some delicious home produce, and who knows, you might even find a few treasures along the way.

4. Go for a game of tennis

OK, here me out. Whether you're a complete beginner, or have repressed memories of the KitKat summer camp, you'd be surprised how much satisfaction you can gain from whacking a ball full-force 70 ft down the court.

Plus, given that it's not exactly the cornerstone of winter sports, public courts are always available this time of year.

5. Heated beer gardens

Is there anything better than a good old-fashioned people watching session?

Grab your closest gal pals, select your prime location and catch up over a few well-deserved pints.

Utter bliss.