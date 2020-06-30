5 movies on Netflix that are bound to put a smile on your face

Is anyone else in dire need of a happiness boost?

We are feeling a little overwhelmed at the moment so we'll be putting on one of these mood-boosting movies this evening to help cheer us up.

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Looking back at her free-spirited mother’s life and dancing towards her next chapter, Sophie throws open the doors of the new Hotel Bella Donna.

Clueless

It’s so awesome being the most popular and nicest girl in high school. But love? That’s, like, a total mystery.

Sex and the City: The Movie

In this big-screen continuation of the hit series, Big proposes to Carrie, but the groom’s cold feet threaten to ruin their relationship forever.

The Kissing Booth

When teenager Elle’s first kiss leads to a forbidden romance with the hottest boy in high school, she risks her relationship with her best friend.

That Awkward Moment

When Jason’s relationship crumbles, his two best friends decide to show their solidarity by staying single until he’s ready to get back in the game.