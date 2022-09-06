5 Monica Geller outfits that will never go out of style

Every time we're watching a show from the 1990s, we usually find at least one outfit to make us cringe. Whether it be the crazy patterns, enormous suit jackets or wacky hairstyles, some things have just not aged well.

However, when it comes to Friends, its characters’ fashion senses are – mostly – still very much in fashion today! In particular, we always find ourselves admiring Monica’s wardrobe. Let’s face it, Courteney Cox’s character can rock both sides of the scale with ease – whether it be an elegant dress for a fancy occasion, or a comfy ensemble for lounging in Central Perk, Monica can do it all.

If you feel like your wardrobe is looking a little dull and you need some clothing inspiration, then Monica is here for you! Below, you will find our top 5 favourite Monica Geller outfits throughout all 10 seasons of Friends:

1. The One With The Flashback (Season 3, Episode 6):

Monica Geller pic.twitter.com/SoZ9HMQjcq — Günlük Friends Dozu (@gunlukfriends) July 18, 2022

Past Monica really served with this outfit! Usually, in Friends’ flashback episodes, we find ourselves squirming at the 80s style and how different the characters were in their youth. However, season 3’s The One With The Flashback was set just before the show’s official timeline began in 1994, and so the fashion was a lot less jarring in this episode! When it comes to Monica’s outfit, we would class this one as a necessary staple for your collection – a red tank top, ripped denim jeans and white trainers. For the colder months, you could upgrade your top to a turtle-neck jumper, and pair it with a black leather jacket. Cute, but comfortable!

2. The One with the Thumb (Season 1, Episode 3):

We couldn’t be more in love with this outfit if we tried, and judging by its online popularity, neither could other Friends fans! In the early seasons of the sitcom, Monica really perfected the art of casual outfits. In this season 1 episode, we always find ourselves drawn to this particular outfit – a black cropped t-shirt, wide legged, striped trousers, and black boots. As the summer weather begins to fade into autumn, we think that this could be your next ideal transition outfit.

3. The One Where No One's Ready (Season 3, Episode 2):

monica geller in a gorgeous red dress (2×02) pic.twitter.com/mL9JXBxwbs — monica geller outfits (@monicaoutfits) June 14, 2022

Throughout the show’s history, the gang occasionally get all-dressed-up for a formal occasion. In season 3, the six friends glam themselves up for a black-tie benefit at the museum where Ross works. Everyone looks sensational, and it is usually Rachel’s green dress that gains all of the attention from this episode. However, we think Monica’s gown deserves some love too! With its high-neck collar, teardrop-shaped cut-out and stunning shape, Monica’s red maxi dress would be our outfit of choice for any formal setting.

4. The One With The Proposal: Part 1 (Season 6, Episode 24):

This dress has a special place in our hearts! Although Monica didn’t get to celebrate her engagement to Chandler in this outfit (thanks a lot, Richard), we still think it deserves a lot of appreciation. Its pinky-red tone would pop with any skin tone, and its shape is extremely flattering. Dress it up for a formal setting with a stylish clutch and heels, or make it a bit more casual with a denim jacket and flats. Either way, this dress would be guaranteed to wow on any occasion!

5. The One With All The Jealousy (Season 3, Episode 12):

Lastly, if you’re looking for some winter wardrobe inspiration, then look no further than this gorgeous jumper! We’re obsessed with its adorable snowflake design, high-neck collar and cropped style. This kind of jumper is always incredibly popular during the winter season, and so you’re guaranteed to always be in style with one of these. Pair it with some denim jeans, neutral trousers (like Monica is wearing here) or, if you're not going out, your cosiest pair of pyjama bottoms! Regardless of how you wear it, this style of jumper is perfect for keeping yourself snug and warm – especially while you watch your favourite episode of Friends!