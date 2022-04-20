5 fabulous glamping spots across Ireland to book this summer

With Easter behind us and the weather finally looking a bit finer, we can’t help but lust for a glorious sun holiday. Summer is so close we can almost taste it!

However, with the airports jammed lately and the pandemic still a big worry for so many people, staying closer to home again this summer might be the perfect option.

Yes, we’ve definitely grown tired of our own surroundings and the term ‘staycation’ is slowly becoming more and more cringe-inducing, however, there’s no denying the fact that you can absolutely have a wonderful little holiday full of luxuries and sightseeing without leaving the country. The last two years have proven that!

If you’re looking to try something a bit different, a bit more rustic or perhaps a bit more adventurous this summer, then you really must give glamping a go. Glamping of course is when less outdoorsy folks decide to go camping, opting for the more glamorous option.

As it turns out, Ireland has quite a few glamping sites across the country, featuring small wooden cabins looking out onto the beautiful beaches, pimped-out bell tents with their very own hot tubs, pods and huts located in beautiful countryside or forest settings and everything else in between.

To help you figure out where to book first, we’ve rounded up the top nine best glamping sites across Ireland.

Glamping Domes, Co Leitrim – Prices from €320 per two nights

These translucent domes really are such a fun option for those looking to try something new. Couples can enjoy a romantic getaway in these luxurious pods or if you fancy a catch up with the girls, then that’s an option too, as they easily sleep up to four people. As it’s an adult-only camping site, these domes are ideal for those of us who want to really escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Glampers can spend their time relaxing by the wood-burning stove or looking out at their lush surroundings in nature.

Find out more here.

Clochán Glamping Units, Aran Islands – Prices from €340 per two nights

These fabulous beach-front huts sleep up to four people, and include bathroom and kitchen facilities. With fabulous views and plenty of activities on your doorstep this would be such a lovely getaway for anyone looking to experience a mini adventure on one of Ireland’s most beautiful islands. However, with limited dates available for this summer, you might want to move quickly!

Find out more here.

Luxury Camping at Dromquinna Manor, Co Kerry – Prices from €390 per two nights

A luxury tent with a King size bed for two people. Open back the doors, roll up in a fluffy duvet & take in the views. These large tents feature goosedown bedding, a covered veranda with outdoor furniture and Voya toiletries.

Find out more here.

Luxury Yurts at Rock Farm Slane, Co Meath – Prices from €179.85 per two nights

Rock Farm Slane offers a variety of glamping options, from luxury yurts to cosy shepherd’s huts and spacious bell tents. However, if you’re opting for opulence, then the yurts are definitely the way to go, featuring proper king and single sized beds, wood-burning stoves, lanterns, fairy lights, crisp linens and beautiful meadow views.

Find out more here.

Hobbit Huts, Co Mayo – Prices from €345 per two nights

For a truly unique experience this summer, you really must check out these quirky hobbit huts in Castlebar, Co. Mayo. After your trek up Croagh Patrick, glampers can sit back and relax in the site’s lush sauna and hot tub or treat themselves to a homemade pizza freshly made in their outdoor pizza oven. Mayo Glamping also have other accommodation options, including Nordic Cabins and a Railway Carriage!

Find out more here.

Feature Photo Credit: rockfarmslane.ie