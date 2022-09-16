5 effective workouts that you can do from your sitting room

As the evenings start to get darker earlier and the weather worsens, it’s harder to stay motivated to keep going to the gym. Once you’re finished work for the day, the thought of having to go out and face the elements so you can workout at the gym is not the most appealing.

Instead of giving up on your workouts because you don’t feel like heading out to the gym, why not bring the gym home? We don’t mean you have to go out and buy a treadmill and a bunch of weights- unless you really want to level-up your home gym! Instead, there are plenty of exercises you can do from the comfort of your sitting room that are just as effective as going to your local gym.

Check out our list of 5 different workouts you can do at home with little to no equipment.

Yoga

The most peaceful of exercises but a great one to really stretch out your joints and get your muscles moving. It’s a great way to get your blood flowing and increase your flexibility. If you’re looking for an exercise that isn’t too high-impact, yoga is an ideal way to get moving. It’s great to follow along with videos if you’re new to yoga. We love Yoga with Adriene on YouTube!

Skipping

If you have a skipping rope at home, grab it now because this fun exercise helps to not only burn calories fast, but also works to improve your heart rate. With skipping you are moving your whole body, so your arms, legs and core are moving to give you a great cardio workout.

Pilates

Pilates really focus on building strength in your core, upper body and lower body. Similar to yoga, you will do a lot of stretching in this workout, but often with the use of weights such as small dumbbells or kettlebells. If these aren’t easily accessible to you, you can easily do pilates with just your body. You will also work on your flexibility with this workout, which is great for your joints and muscles. Move with Nicole on YouTube has great beginner-friendly and more advanced pilates videos.

Hula Hooping

Hula Hooping became very popular over lockdown, especially with a weighted hula hoop, but even with a regular hoop, this exercise is a great way to get moving from the comfort of your home. This really targets your core and waist, and is a great way to burn calories fast. Hula hooping is such an easy exercise to do at home too so you can watch your favourite Netflix show while working out at the same time.

Burpees

Often seen as an annoying part of a workout, burpees are great to do at home as you don’t need any equipment, and you move your upper and lower body. Burpees are a great exercise to burn calories and build muscle, but be prepared to sweat because after a few this workout isn’t for the faint hearted!