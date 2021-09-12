5 classic films from your childhood that you need to re-watch

Feeling nostalgic? Nothing is more fun than sitting back and getting cosy in your PJs on a grey evening like this with one of your favourite childhood films on the telly.

If you're planning a movie night this evening (or ever, really) then you have come to the right place.

We've made a list of our five FAVOURITE childhood movies that you need to re-watch. So, kick back, relax and pass the popcorn.

Home Alone 2

Honestly, it's never not OK to watch Christmas movies (in our opinion, anyway). Home Alone 2 see's a young Macauley Culkin go on an adventure in New York, and is the perfect film for the whole family.

The Lion King

Possibly Disney's greatest achievement, The Lion King is truly a classic. You'll laugh, you'll cry and you'll sing along to the wonderful music.

The Wizard of Oz

There's no place like home… on the couch watching The Wizard of Oz. This is a true classic, that has a special place in everyone's heart.

Babe

Who didn't love this film? Follow Babe's amazing journey, bonding with all other farm animals and his owner. That'll do pig, that'll do.

Matilda

The uplifting story of a magical girl who struggles with family difficulties and a cruel school principal. The best scene? Bruce eating that MASSIVE cake.