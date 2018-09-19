Strapped for cash? 5 cheap recipes you need to survive until pay day

Ladies, we are at the point of the month when we seriously wonder how we are going to feed ourselves for the next few days.

Too much online shopping, too many gin and tonics, too frequent takeaways; whatever got us into this position, we have to make the most of the few quid left in our bank account, and still put something decent in our stomachs.

To help you survive until pay day without existing solely on stodgy crackers and depressing cans of tuna, we have gathered some delicious and super cheap ideas that won't even feel like you are trying to not spend money.