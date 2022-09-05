5 budget-friendly tips for making your small home feel bigger

Are you moving into a new place or want to revamp your home without spending a fortune? We’re right there with you. If you live in a small house or apartment, you know the daily struggle of trying to find room to fit all of your most prized belongings. Smaller spaces are easily cluttered and sometimes we want to compensate by adding pictures on the walls or extra lamps to make the space look bigger and brighter, but that’s not necessary.

With the seasons changing, you probably want to redecorate and rearrange your home more than ever and just because you have a smaller space to work with, that doesn’t mean you should miss out on the fun of reorganising your personal space.

Check out our top 5 tips on how redecorate a small space below:

Light

Light is a great way to make a room look bigger and brighter. This doesn’t mean you should clutter your space with lamps in every corner of every room though. Instead, try and work with all of the natural light you have. Keep curtains open and if you’re looking for new blinds, opt for a lighter colour so the light coming from the window bounces off them.

Rather than buying big lamps that limit your floor and shelf space, try string fairy lights or battery-operated wall lights that can be stuck under shelves, on walls or in dark corners of your hallway.

Mirrors

Mirrors are a great way to brighten up a small space, especially if you don’t have much natural light coming into your space. They’re great for reflecting any natural or artificial light there is as well as acting as a wall feature so you don’t have to spend extra money on wall art.

Storage

Storage always seems to be an issue in houses of all sizes because once we start moving our belongings around, it feels impossible to find somewhere new to put them. This is why you should consider furniture that can double as extra storage. Ottomans are a great example because they can be used as furniture, as a beautiful statement decor piece, and as storage for clothes, books, or whatever your heart desires!

Shoes can always be an issue when it comes to storing them without taking up huge amounts of space. Even though shoes racks are gorgeous in a hallway or bedroom and we love looking at everybody’s favourite shoes on display, sometimes simply storing them under your bed is a great way to save on space.

Statement pieces

Big rugs are a great way to make a room seem bigger and more put together. If you use a small rug, your attention will be drawn to it, reminding you of how small the room is. A big rug is the way to go to make a room feel like it has more space than it does.

When choosing decor, look for bigger pieces like large potted plants or a big vase instead of multiple little items. Lots of smaller trinkets can make a space look cluttered, cramped and small.

Plan a theme

Since Autumn is here, you might be looking at a complete room do-over to get you in the mood for the colder months. Before you head to Ikea or Penney’s home section, plan what you need to buy because it’s too easy to pick up a basket and walk out of the shop with four candles, two blankets, and a multitude of ornaments that will only be dust magnets.

Choose a theme you want whether that’s bold colours, minimalistic black and white, or a boho look, write down what you NEED so you won’t be tempted to pick up something just because it’s near the till.