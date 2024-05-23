5 brilliant documentaries you NEED to watch on Netflix

Sometimes we can get bored of watching the same rom-coms and drama series on repeat, leaving us unsatisfied after spending hours in front of our TV screens.

If you’re in the mood to step away from over-the-top action movies or fed-up of getting sucked into trash reality TV, then you need to add these new documentaries to your watch list.

You might hear the word ‘documentary’ and already feel your eyelids start to droop but trust us when we say, these stories will have you on the edge of your seat throughout!

From true-crime to cheating scandals, we’re sure you’ll love these documentaries and learning about their scandalous histories.

Lover, Stalker, Killer

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

Credit: Netflix

The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem

From the rise of QAnon to the January 6th riots, The Antisocial Network explains how a group of bored teenagers built an online community out of their shared loneliness but accidentally shattered consensus reality in the process

Credit: Netflix

Unlocked: A Jail Experiment

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more freedom in this reality series.

Credit: Netflix

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies & Scandal

When Ashley Madison, a dating site for people seeking adulterous affairs, is hacked, millions of users' intimate data is exposed, wrecking marriages and destroying lives. This three episode documentary series explores the creation of the website during the dot com boom, the people who used the site to explore a part of their love lives they felt was missing, and the hack that made it all come crashing down.

Credit: Netflix

What Jennifer Did

It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorise the family, and leave a traumatised daughter as the only witness. Neighbours and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets? This feature-length documentary uses police interrogation footage and testimony from those involved to unravel a web of complexities that no one saw coming.