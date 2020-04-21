4 self-care tips you can do while you’re at home

There aren’t too many of us right now that have a choice but to stay at home, which comes with its advantages and disadvantages. While you might be excited to finally get around to those things that you’ve been putting off for too long, it’s important also to remember your health at this trying time.

Whether mental or physical, your health is a top priority, especially now that you’re restricted to being at home. This is why it’s so important to stay on top of it, even if you are in isolation. Let’s take a look at four at-home self-care tips that can get you through.

1. Start the Day Out Right

Implementing a brand new self-care routine into your morning now that you have a bit of time on your hands is the perfect way to start the day. Instead of getting overwhelmed about the day ahead, and spending too much time in your own head, start the morning out by focusing on taking care of yourself.

Exercise is a great way to start the day, and the great thing about being at home is that you can still implement a great workout routine. Whether its weight sets or an exercise tutorial on YouTube, you’ll be able to find your perfect routine.

2. Take a Flu Test

It’s important to make sure that you’re all up to date with medication, vaccines, and staying on top of your health and well-being in general. Most doctors want you to call the surgery first, they will assess your needs and will act depending on what your health issue is.

In lots of cases, you might not need or want to go to the doctor, and you can also avail of healthy at home checks without having to leave the house, such as an at-home flu test which can assess symptoms.

3. Talk to Someone

While you’re stuck at home in isolation make sure you’re keeping in regular contact with friends and family. You might be lucky and be in isolation with your better half or your family, but if you’re on your own, it’s important to keep the lines of communication open.

Staying in contact with friends and family will mean you’re keeping in touch, but will also serve as a lifeline to many people who are on their own. It doesn’t take that much to lift up the phone and call you could really make somebody’s day. And you’ll feel all the better for it yourself too.

4. Sleep More

There’s never been a better time than right now to capitalize on getting those eight hours every night. In normal life, you might be someone who is so busy you struggle to get even six, now is the time to put that right. Sleep is essential to our health and well-being, both physically and mentally.

It’s not easy keeping up the morale day in and day out right now. However, self-care at home is more important than ever right now, and there are simple ways to help you through it.