4 easy ways to use up leftover Easter eggs

Now that Easter has been and gone, we’re sure your home is chock-a-block with chocolate eggs that still haven’t been eaten yet.

Eating the eggs as they are as a tasty treat can be fun but why not try something a little different to use up your leftover choccy!

We’ve put together some ideas of how to enjoy your chocolate eggs without eating them plain so check out our list below and give some a go!

Hot Chocolate

Since the weather wasn’t the best over the Easter break and still hasn't picked up now, why not melt down your chocolate egg with some milk to make an indulgent chocolate egg hot chocolate!

Simply melt some chocolate in the microwave with some milk or do it over the hob if you prefer. Don’t forget some whipped cream for the top and relax with your cosy drink for the evening.

Chocolate Bark

These DIY chocolate bark bars have been so trendy recently and with extra chocolate in the house you should definitely try and make you own!

All you need to do is melt down your chocolate and organise what toppings you’d like to put on top. Pour the melted chocolate into a baking tray or plastic lunch box- depending on how big you want to make it.

Before the chocolate sets you can decorate it however you’d like. Here are some of our suggestions:

-Melt a small amount of white chocolate, pour that on top and swirl for a marbled chocolate effect.

-Chop up some Creme Eggs or Mini eggs to design your own big chocolate bar.

-Add some sprinkles or jellies to the chocolate and create your own masterpiece.

Leave it to set in the fridge and then break it up into bark pieces, or leave it as a big homemade chocolate bar!

Chocolate Strawberries

Why not try and get yourself in the summery mood by having some strawberries covered in your favourite melted Easter chocolate. Allow them to set in the fridge or make a fondue and enjoy the chocolate while it’s still warm and gooey.

If strawberries aren’t for you, chop up a banana and dip the pieces in some melted chocolate or use marshmallows for an extra sweet treat.

Chocolate Spread

If you're a lover of chocolate spread this is a great opportunity to make your very own! You can keep it plain and simple with milk chocolate or branch out to white chocolate spread, but if you received mint or orange flavour chocolate eggs you can create a unique spread just how you like it!

It’s as simple as melting the chocolate in the microwave or on the hob and spreading it on pancakes, toast, waffles or even leftover hot cross buns. Yum!