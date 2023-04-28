35 self care activities to do instead of scrolling on your phone
We’re all guilty of spending too much time on our phones. Whether we’re watching our favourite YouTube stars, staring at TikTok until 1am or scrolling through Facebook and Instagram to see the latest gossip from someone you haven’t spoken to since secondary school- admit it, we’ve all been there!
If you’re starting to feel like your phone is taking over your life, we’ve created a list of self-care activities you can do that don’t involve looking at a screen.
Check them out below and enjoy time away from your phone and social media.
1. Read the book you've been putting off
2. Meal prep
3. Give yourself a manicure
4. Organise your skincare & make-up
5. Try on your entire wardrobe & donate unwanted clothes to charity
6. Write a poem or song
7. Practise a new make-up look
8. Write a summer bucket list
9. Try yoga
10. Walk in your neighbourhood
11. Paint a picture for your home
12. Redecorate your room
13. Make a vision board
14. Do a wordsearch or Sudoku
15. Go window shopping
16. Head to the gym
17. Bake something tasty
18. Change your bedsheets
19. Have a relaxing candle lit bath (and get right into your clean bed after for the ultimate feeling of luxury!)
20. Clean your fridge
21. Dance to your favourite song
22. Sit in your local park and people watch
23. Meditate
24. Try a new hairstyle
25. Write a letter to your future self
26. Browse your library
27. Put on a facemask
28. Do some squats
29. Go to a café or restaurant (and don’t scroll on your phone while you wait for your food)
30. Water your plants
31. Tidy your desk
32. Colour in a mindfulness colouring book
33. Do a puzzle
34. Cook a new recipe
35. Write a weekly to do list or shopping list