35 gratitude journaling prompts to use every day

If you’ve been wanting to get into journaling but don’t know where to start, we’re here to help.

Keeping a gratitude journal has become a big part in the lives of many people because of its many benefits. From sharing your feelings without fear of judgement, alleviating stress and helping your mental health, keeping a gratitude journal is a great form of self-care to incorporate into your daily routine.

Taking just 10 minutes in the morning to jot down your thoughts, feelings and hopes can really help to start off your day right and set you up for a more peaceful day ahead.

Not sure where to start? We’ve listed 35 journaling prompt ideas to help you practice gratitude in your life every day so it’s easier for you to start journaling.

1. Explain why you want to start gratitude journaling.

2. Write about what you like about yourself (inside and out).

3. Name 5 inspirational people in your life and why they inspire you.

4. Write about 3 things that have made you smile recently.

5. Reflect on the last time you laughed uncontrollably.

6. Name 5 good deeds you’ve done for people recently.

7. List 5 things you are thankful for in your life.

8. Write about a goal you have reached recently.

9. Reflect on your favourite childhood memory and how it made you feel.

10. Name an achievement you’re working on this year and how you can work on it.

11. Open up about an experience you didn't think would go well but it did.

12. List your friends and why you appreciate them in your life.

13. Write about something nice you saw when you were last outside.

14. List 5 things you’re grateful for in nature.

15. Write about whose company you like being in the most and why.

16. Reflect on a recent change you made in your life for the better.

17. Write about what gives you meaning in life.

18. Reflect on the funniest thing you’ve seen recently (TV show, YouTube video etc).

19. Write about what morals are important to you right now.

20. Open up about a life lesson you’ve learned recently.

21. Write positively about something you can see in front of you.

22. Describe your favourite hobby and how you feel when you do it.

23. Name something in your life you cannot live without and why.

24. Write about where you want to be in a year from now.

25. Name something or someone that comforts you the most.

26. Write about your favourite part of your day.

27. Pen a thank you note to yourself.

28. Reflect on an issue in life that you overcame.

29. List 5 qualities about yourself.

30. Imagine your dream destination and write about it.

31. Write about something that made you angry recently and how you feel about it now.

32. Write about what brings you peace.

33. Describe a habit you want to incorporate into your daily routine.

34. Reflect on something you saw recently that left you speechless.

35. Write about your favourite highlight of the week/ month/ year.