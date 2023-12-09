30 wellness gifts in 2023 for anyone who could use self-care

Giving someone a present that supports their well-being can be a super meaningful way to show how much you care. As editors who write about physical and mental health, we love keeping up with the best wellness essentials on the market – so we happen to know which ones also make for great gifts. Perhaps you’d like to treat your partner to a DIY spa day or make their daily rituals a little more luxurious. Maybe you’re trying to help your friend finally start that journaling practice they keep talking about, improve their sleep, or carve out some space in their day for me time. In any case, we’ve assembled the best wellness gifts that are ideal for any loved one who prioritises health and happiness (or wants to start).

MLR Yoga Mat by GYM+COFFEE at Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €75

Embark on a journey of self-discovery with the limited-edition MLR Yoga Mat—a perfect gift for yoga enthusiasts. Crafted with an anti-slip top layer made entirely from natural cork, this 5mm thick mat provides premium, high-traction performance in wet and dry conditions. The cork material is not only renewable but also antimicrobial. Ground yourself in every pose with the supportive thickness and experience durability with the laser-etched logo that won't fade over time. Embrace the imperfect beauty of yoga and stimulate positive energy, both physically and mentally. Available to buy from GYM+COFFEE, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Huku Original Balance Board – RRP €165

The Huku Original Balance Board is an outstanding Christmas gift suitable for fitness enthusiasts and beginners alike. Offering a unique and engaging method to enhance balance, core strength, and coordination, this board is crafted with high-quality materials, ensuring both durability and a fun workout experience. Its versatile design accommodates various fitness levels and goals, making it accessible to a broad audience. Whether employed to boost athletic performance or as a dynamic desk accessory, the Huku Original Balance Board seamlessly blends fitness with enjoyment. From intermediate to advanced users, Huku stands out as the ideal all-rounder, providing sustainable products that elevate your fitness journey while maintaining balance. Choose Huku for a thoughtful and health-conscious holiday present. Buy here.

Glow: Five Steps to Create the Life You Dream About by Georgie Crawford (Hachette Books Ireland, £15.99)

Are you caught in a constant cycle of busyness? And yet sometimes feel like you're waiting to start living? For over a decade, podcaster and health coach Georgie Crawford felt the same way, as she focused on all the things that make a life look good. Then she received some devastating news and began to ask herself the important questions: What is it that I want from life? Who could I be, if I really started believing in myself? Here, Georgie tells her story and shows you how you can live a happier, more fulfilled life. From how to discover your true potential by connecting to your inner world, to practical tips that will help you create real and lasting change, Glow is your step-by-step guide to finally taking life into your own hands. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Supplements Made Simple by Dr. Doireann Marine Collagen PLUS + Vitamin C – €54.99

The toll of seasonal overindulgences on our skin is undeniable. Give the gift of a fresh start to a loved one (or of course, yourself) with Dr. Doireann's highly sought-after Collagen PLUS with Vitamin C. This unique formula features pure marine collagen sourced exclusively from the shores of Wexford, which is scientifically proven to reduce fine lines and wrinkles whilst increasing elasticity of the skin. The perfect kickstart to a new year, new you. Buy here.

The Headplan ‘Goal-Getter Bundle’ – RRP €80, worth €100

Embark on a journey of wellness and success with "The Goal-Getter Bundle." Meticulously curated to unlock the vital elements of achievement – clarity, motivation, focus, drive, and inspiration, this premium collection is elegantly presented in the 'Making it Happen' tote bag, perfect for on-the-go goal pursuit. The bundle includes The Productivity & Wellness Journal, providing a tool for strategic planning, The Gratitude Journal for fostering positivity, and The Head Plan Pen Set to capture ideas. With its chic presentation and thoughtful inclusions, 'The Goal-Getter Bundle' stands as an exceptional wellness gift, igniting the path to dreams and ambitions. Buy here.

BlendnGo 2.0+ Portable Blender – RRP €49.95

Ideal for health-conscious individuals, BlendnGo 2.0+ is the perfect gift for those aiming to eat better. Its powerful blending capabilities effortlessly create nutritious smoothies, and its portable design makes it convenient for on-the-go consumption. BlendnGo 2.0+ is a portable powerhouse, featuring 6 stainless steel blades and a 7.4v motor with a 4,000mAh battery – perfect for blending on the go. With a 500ml cup size, it remains lightweight and travel-ready, equipped with measuring markings. The water-resistant charging port ensures durability, and with a full charge, it provides up to 20 blends in 30-second cycles. A thoughtful gift for those who love convenience and health, it's easy to clean, compact and efficient. Available from McCauley Pharmacy here.

Revive Active Orange & Mango Flavour – RRP €119.90, currently €89.93

Revive Active is a super supplement that stands out with a unique formulation of vitamins, minerals and amino acids to help you get the most from your busy, active lifestyle. Packed with 26 active ingredients specially formulated to support your energy levels, immune and nervous system, heart and circulatory system, thyroid function, normal teeth and normal fertility and reproduction. Formulated for adults (aged 18 and over) who are looking for a comprehensive supplement. Taken once a day, its ingredients include vitamins B6, B12, C & D as well as folate, thiamine, copper, zinc and selenium. Each sachet is enriched with 150mg CoQ10 and 3,000mg L-Arginine. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

Be Kind Luxury Incense Gift Box – RRP €24.95

A beautiful gift box comprising three scents – Cedar (heart opening), Oud (anti-inflammatory) and Orange Blossom (relieves anxiety). Finding your “Flow State” can be difficult. These amazing scents can help you find yours so you can awaken your creativity, stimulate mental performance, and increase idea generation. Hand-rolled incense in small batches to produce the ultimate in luxury, ethically produced using only natural ingredients. Buy here.

New Aromatherapy Body Oil from Soak – RRP €45

Soak, the acclaimed wellness brand, introduces a new enriching seaweed-infused aromatherapy body oil, making it an ideal addition to this season's Christmas gift list. Crafted by designer and wellness expert Karen Kearney, the Soak Body Oil nourishes skin, fostering elasticity and a radiant glow. Available in three alluring scents – Bedtime Bliss, Joy Connects, and Breathe Deep – each blend is designed to induce relaxation, elevate mood, or revitalize. Beyond promoting beautiful skin, the oils offer wellness moments throughout the day. Handcrafted in small batches, Soak Body Oils incorporate nutrient-rich ingredients like sea buckthorn, raspberry seed oil, broccoli seed oil, and organic Irish seaweed, ensuring a unique and revitalizing self-care experience. Vegan and coeliac-friendly, Soak's natural products embody the healing essence of the Atlantic Ocean and organic herbs. Gift the joy of indulgent wellness with Soak Body Oils, where every drop promises tranquillity and vitality. Buy here or it is available in premium hotel spas and gift shops across Ireland.

We Are Human Collective Fleece Hoodie – RRP €60

Indulge in the ultimate wellness gift for those venturing into outdoor activities in the new year – the We Are Human Collective Fleece Hoodie. In an exciting collaboration with author, model and former Miss World winner Rosanna Davison, this capsule collection stands out for its contemporary style, vibrant colours, and above all, supreme comfort. The unique and cozy Ivory pearl Fleece Hoodie, carefully crafted in collaboration with Rosanna Davison, emerges as the perfect winter wardrobe staple. Gift comfort, style, and warmth to anyone gearing up for outdoor adventures in the upcoming year with this exclusive collaboration from Human Collective. Buy here.

THISWORKS Dream to Sleep Gift Set from M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €38

Discover an award-winning trio of sleep solutions curated for serene evenings and revitalized mornings, perfect for the fortunate recipient of this thoughtful gift. Craft a comprehensive sleep-inducing routine with the Deep Sleep Superblend, a harmonious blend of Lavender, Vetivert and Chamomile essential oils. Begin the journey with a pre-bedtime shower or bath using deep sleep shower gel, followed by a luxurious massage with deep sleep body cocoon for unparalleled skin hydration. Complete the ritual with the deep sleep pillow spray, scientifically proven to expedite the onset of sleep. The fortunate recipient is set to experience the numerous mental and physical benefits of a truly restful night. Available to buy from M&S Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

The Freedom Within by Gerry Hussey (Published by Hachette Books Ireland, €16.99)

In his new book The Freedom Within, bestselling author and health coach Gerry Hussey gives us a remarkable insight into the truth about human emotions: how they shape every aspect of our lives and how every emotion we hold is either enabling or disabling us, healing or hurting us. From understanding the impact of early childhood experiences, family dynamics and unconscious beliefs, to discovering how to unlock our emotional triggers and establish healthy boundaries, this transformative guide shows us how we can redirect our energy from a place of emotional pain to one of power and begin living with incredible inner peace. Available from all good bookshops nationwide.

Jo Browne Aroma Bamboo Diffuser – RRP €75

Elevate their well-being with the Jo Browne Aroma Diffuser. This sleek diffuser, with customizable light therapy and a cool mist, effortlessly delivers the perfect scent in minutes. Paired with Jo Browne Sleep Blend Oil which features Lavender, Jasmine, Sweet Marjoram and Frankincense, which promotes restful sleep by calming the mind, reducing tension and grounding restlessness. A thoughtful and functional wellness gift that enhances mood, reduces stress, and purifies the air for a serene atmosphere. Buy here.

Seabody Movement – RRP €49

Discover the gift of holistic wellness with Seabody Movement, a meticulously crafted supplement biodesigned with Maraderm™, Copper, Vitamin C and Vitamin D. With 235mg of Fucoidan extract per capsule, sourced from hand-harvested Fucus vesiculosus along the Irish Atlantic Coastline, this formulation embodies the power of seaweed's protective and regenerative properties. It promotes freedom of movement through Copper's contribution to connective tissue maintenance and Vitamin D's role in muscle function. Seabody Movement embraces beauty from within, incorporating Vitamin C, Riboflavin, Copper, and Manganese for cell protection against oxidative stress. Hand-harvested, sustainably sourced and quality-focused, this bio-designed supplement is a thoughtful and comprehensive wellness gift. Buy here.

Avoca’s Sleepwear Collection

Give the gift of sleep and rest this Christmas with a gift from Avoca’s exquisite new range of women’s sleepwear. Discover the perfect blend of comfort and style to enhance any nighttime routine. From dressing gowns that are perfect for slow mornings and relaxing evenings to elegant pyjama sets and eye masks this new collection has something for everyone as they embark on their journey to a restful, peaceful night’s sleep. Two of our favourites are Avoca Night Garden Cotton Pyjama Set – RRP €84.95 and Avoca Night Garden Eye Mask in Navy – RRP €11.95. Shop the collection in-store or online at www.Avoca.com today.

fabÜ FOCUS BRAIN – RRP €29.99

New this year and also formulated by Laura Dowling, Fabulous Pharmacist, fabÜ FOCUS BRAIN is based on the edible mushroom Lion’s mane, blended with amino acids and vitamins. Supports mental performance, psychological function and reduces tiredness and fatigue. Buy here.

Lola Handheld Body Massager from Currys – RRP €99

Indulge in wellness with the Lola Body Massager, a compact stress-relief companion for those long workdays. Designed to fit in the palm, it's a portable solution for instant relaxation on the go. With a robust capacity of 33 lbs of force, it tackles stiff muscles effectively. The four-speed settings cater to diverse preferences, offering a soothing experience or a more invigorating rub-down. Compact and versatile, this massager ensures you stay mobile and stress-free. A thoughtful gift for wellness enthusiasts, it effortlessly combines convenience and efficacy for a rejuvenating experience anytime, anywhere. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Hush & Hush ShieldUp – RRP €50

Elevate well-being with the ultimate wellness gift from Hush & Hush – a clean, clinical, plant-based supplement designed for a healthy energy boost. This potent formulation encompasses robust vitamins, organic antioxidants, and adaptogens to support the immune system and enhance defence levels. Packed with 500mg of Vitamin C, it fortifies the immune response, while adaptogens like Rhodiola rosea root combat stress. The inclusion of maca root and organic turmeric ensures a safe energy boost, and organic antioxidants work to minimize inflammation. Vegan and plant-based, it caters to both men and women, offering a holistic approach to well-rounded health through the benefits of clean clinical vitamins. Buy here.

Nuasan "Unwind & Calm" Bath Soak (RRP – €24.95)

Nuasan "Unwind & Calm" Bath Soak is enriched with CBD, magnesium, arnica, and Himalayan pink salts, offering immediate and lasting relief from tension in the body and mind. It features gentle scents of lavender, chamomile, and ylang-ylang to create an oasis of calm and comfort. Ideal for winding down, promoting a good night’s sleep, or simply indulging in self-care, this bath soak offers a sanctuary of serenity in the comfort of your own home.

Nuasan "Muscle Revive" Bath Soak (RRP – €24.95)

Nuasan "Muscle Revive" Bath Soak, is also enriched with CBD, magnesium, arnica, and Himalayan pink salts, provides immediate and lasting release from tension in muscles and joints. The unique blend of essential oils (including black pepper, frankincense, ginger) improves circulation and reduces inflammation, while eucalyptus and peppermint rejuvenate the senses. This soak is perfect for post-workout recovery or any time its needed to revive the body and mind, making it a great gift option for the sports enthusiast in your life that deserves a treat. For more information about Nuasan’s new limited edition luxury bath soaks and the full range of products, visit here.

JS Health Libido+ Formula – 60 Tablets – RRP €34.99

JS Health’s sexiest formula yet is designed with carefully selected ingredients to support you both inside and outside the bedroom. It is a powerful supplement crafted to enhance vitality and sexual wellness which has been expertly formulated by Jessica Sepel, a renowned clinical nutritionist. Each tablet combines potent ingredients to support libido and hormonal balance. Key ingredients include Tribulus which supports libido, Magnesium which contributes to the maintenance of hormonal health and contributes to the reduction of tiredness and fatigue and Nicotinamide which supports general health and wellbeing.

JS Health prioritizes natural, science-backed ingredients to empower individuals on their journey to holistic well-being, making Libido+ an essential addition for those seeking to optimize their sexual health and overall vitality. Buy here.

The Hike Life by Roz Purcell

The Hike Life by Roz Purcell stands out as an ideal gift for outdoor enthusiasts, offering 50 of her favourite hikes across Ireland. Roz, the founder of The Hike Life community, passionately advocates for the mental and physical benefits of embracing nature. The book not only provides step-by-step routes, difficulty levels, and practical information but also reflects Roz's personal connection with each location. From the Coumshigaun Horseshoe Loop in Co. Waterford to Knocknarea in Co. Sligo, The Hike Life is a visual and informative guide that captures the essence of each hike, encouraging readers to discover the transformative power of the great outdoors. It's not just a book; it's a gateway to rejuvenation and a reminder of our connection to something larger. Buy here.

Revive Active Beauty Complex Gift Set – RRP €99.95

Give the gift of comprehensive support for radiant skin, luscious hair and strong nails during the holiday season with this new Gift Set by Revive Active. This elegant package features two boxes of the Beauty Complex super supplement, providing a two-month supply with 60 sachets. As a bonus, enjoy a complimentary biodegradable detangling hairbrush that effortlessly tackles tangles, leaving hair smooth and beautiful. Crafted with thin, flexible bristles, the brush minimizes split ends and breakage. Embrace the winter season with confidence, anticipating cozy fires, warm winter attire, and festive nights with friends. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Fitness Bands from Decathlon – RRP €21

This set of mini resistance bands, with 56% undyed components, is perfect for strength training targeting your glutes and thighs with three resistance levels. The set also includes 5 free training videos with can be accessed through the QR code inside the pouch. Can be hand washed or machine washed on a delicate cycle: bye-bye bad smells! Buy from Decathlon here.

Skinmade Supplement by Eavanna Breen – RRP various

Shine this Christmas with Skinmade's innovative supplement, nurturing skin health from within. Skinmade, renowned for its personalized approach to skincare through applied science, introduces the Skinmade Supplement. This groundbreaking product harnesses the power of prebiotics, probiotics, and vital vitamins and minerals.

Specifically targeted at blemishes and acne-prone skin, this supplement seamlessly integrates into your daily skincare regimen, delivering swift results. It effectively reduces inflammation, unclogs pores, banishes blackheads, and regulates sebum production. Additionally, it minimizes cell damage and bolsters collagen production, countering signs of aging.

As we approach a season of merriment and indulgence, the Skinmade supplement makes for an ideal gift. Buy here.

Change of Air Luxury Nasal Oils & Balms Set – RRP from €24.95

The Change of Air set is a perfect Christmas wellness gift, blending herbal remedies and essential oils for protection against illness and stress during the festive season. Ethically sourced ingredients create a protective barrier, with Organic Tea Tree Oil and essential oils to elevate your mood. Founder Bernadett Nerwal honours her grandparents' herbalist legacy with this 18th-century remedy. Buy here.

Swedish Collagen Deluxe Shot – RRP €42.95

Collagen, constituting 80% of the skin, diminishes with age, leading to decreased elasticity and wrinkles. After 25, collagen decreases by nearly 2% annually, with noticeable effects at 35. By 60, skin has around 80% less collagen than at 25. The Collagen Deluxe Shots are a potent liquid supplement, that provides 12,500 mg of hydrolysed marine collagen in a convenient 25 ml format. Enriched with 75 mg of hyaluronic acid, D-biotin, Vitamins C, B12, D3, Zinc, and MSM, its 15 active ingredients collaboratively elevate collagen levels and combat wrinkles. Buy here.

Women's Gift Bag by Gym+Coffee in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €100

Ready to gift like a pro? The famous Gym+Coffee Gift is back and this year, they’ve got the new "Totes Emosh" Tote bag for that extra touch to your gift. Give a world class gift including hoodie, waterbottle, socks + beanie. All the goodness with massive savings. It's a win-win. The set contains Chill Base Zip Hoodie RRP €75, Totes Emosh Tote Bag RRP €25, Beanie RRP €20, Socks RRP €10 and Water Bottle ﻿RRP €25. Buy from Gym+Coffee in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Annutri Grow It Bundle – RRP €99

Annutri's Grow It Bundle includes two months' worth of their multi-award-winning, 100% natural, cruelty-free supplement Grow It, meticulously formulated to nourish your hair from root to tip. Enhancing its effectiveness is the Grow It Scalp Oil, a sumptuous, nourishing blend infused with active, natural ingredients such as Arnica Oil, Calendula Oil, and Amla Oil, as well as a gentle microfibre hair towel for added shine, volume and health. Buy here.

Achill Island Sea Salt Seaweed Soap – RRP €8

Indulge in the thoughtful wellness gift of Achill Island Sea Salt Seaweed Soap by Achill Pure. Handmade in Achill, this natural soap features a blend of Achill Island Sea Salt, zesty seaweed (Dillisk), and essential oils including bergamot, juniper, lime, and geranium. The 'surfy' fragrance and restorative essence make it a wholly natural delight. Pair with this delightful handmade soap dish (RRP €20) by Jenny Kelly Pottery, in Co. Wicklow. Buy here.

Plantopia Energise & Uplift Ritual Bundle – RRP £110

Gift wellness and rejuvenation with the Energise & Uplift Bundle from Plantopia Life, tailored for those in need of a mood boost. This carefully curated collection includes the Good to Go Bath & Shower Oil, a multi-tasking reviver preparing the mind and skin for the day. The transformative This Glows Day Serum revitalizes the skin, fostering a fresh-faced glow. The Time To Spring Body Sorbet combats signs of fatigue, promoting cellular renewal for brighter, smoother skin. The Positive Charge Face & Space Mist uplifts mood and improves skin barrier function. Complete with the Energise & Uplift Food Supplement, this bundle is a thoughtful gift for overall well-being. Buy here.

fabÜ SHROOMS MENO & PERI – RRP €28.99

Formulated by Laura Dowling, Fabulous Pharmacist, fabÜ SHROOMS MENO & PERI is unique supplement with seven active ingredients. It is based on the concentrated extract of the edible mushroom Lion's Mane, blended with Vitamin D, Vitamin K2, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12 and Chromium tailored specifically to support a woman's journey through perimenopause and menopause. Buy here.

The Headplan ‘Journal Prompt Set’ – – RRP €60, worth €50

Embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery with The Head Plan's "Journal Prompt Set," a remarkable collection crafted to empower individuals seeking answers and inner fulfilment. This beautifully curated bundle includes the Journal Prompt Cards – a deck of 52 life-coaching prompts and questions, inviting profound introspection. Accompanying this is a luxurious Vegan Leather Blank Journal, offering a canvas for personal reflections, and The Head Plan Pen Set for capturing thoughts. This thoughtfully designed set serves as an exceptional wellness gift, providing the tools needed to unlock the treasures hidden within during the voyage of self-exploration. Buy here.