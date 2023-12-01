30 under €30: the best gifts for her this Christmas

Although Christmas is the most wonderful time of the year, it’s no secret that this time around, many of us are finding our purses to be a bit stretched.

However, even if you’re struggling financially during this festive season, there are still plenty of affordable gifts out there for you to treat your favourite women to!

With this in mind, we have scoured through the Christmas ranges and come up with a comprehensive list of 30 spectacular present ideas. Not only are all of these gifts an absolute treat for the women in your life, but they also all have a price tag of €30 or lower. What’s not to love?

So, if you’re on the hunt for a cost-effective Christmas gift this year, look no further! Delve into our affordable gift guide below, and see what wonders you can find:

Patchology Fizz the Season – RRP €20

This holiday season, sparkle from head to toe with Patchology's Fizz the Season kit. The limited-edition kit is the ultimate stocking filler. It includes four of the brand’s most popular face, eye, and foot masks, perfect for pampering skin and looking your best for all the holiday festivities. This full-body pampering set includes 1 x Rosé Toes foot mask, 2 x Served Chilled Rosé Sheet Masks, 1 x pair Serve Chilled Bubbly Under Eye Gels, and 1 x pair Serve Chilled on Ice Eye Gels.

Patchology also have ‘The Nice List’ set is €14 and this includes Patchology’s best-selling rose-infused eye gels and new lip gels, perfect pre- or post-party pampering!

Finally the ‘Patching All The Way’ set is €13 and it includes Rejuvenating Eye Gels, Illuminating Eye Gels, Restoring Night Eye Gels, Serve Chilled On Ice and Serve Chilled Bubbly Eye Gels. Patchology products are available from Dunnes Stores, Avoca and McCauleys nationwide.

Wella Deluxe Styling Giftset – €18 (worth €28)

Now you can have ultimate styling and protection. This set contains a pre-styling serum to help repair your hair from within. Its unique formula restores strength, smoothness & shine. Finish your look with strong hold mousse and hairspray with KERASHIELD 5 to keep your style in place, with extra frizz control, shine and UV protection. Wella Deluxe sets are available from pharmacies nationwide and Dunnes Stores.

‘Fleur De Patchouli’ from Zara in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP from €25.95

Fleur de Patchouli is one of Zara's more premium and pricy fragrances, created in collaboration with Jo Malone. “The essence of this fragrance captivates you, daring you to play with its creativity”. Jo Malone CBE, founder of Jo Loves. The scent reveals notes of peony, patchouli and guaiac wood. It smells like Tom Ford's White Patchouli and is definitely the older sister to this scent but is definitely an investment buy. This fragrance sits at the earthy end of the floral spectrum, so we bet that even those who don't typically select floral scents will gravitate toward it. Available from Zara in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Aveda Hand Relief Iconic Aroma Trio – RRP €26 (Save 17%)

Limited-edition hand relief moisturizing creme set featuring iconic shampure, rosemary mint and cherry almond aromas which intensely moisturizes dry hands, leaving them noticeably softer and smoother. Packaged in a future-forward, reusable recycled fibre box, created with sustainability in mind and designed by couturier Iris van Herpen. Treat someone you love to a 3-piece gift set of Aveda’s celebrated hand relief moisturizing creme in 3 iconic aromas, packaged in a high-style, reusable Aveda x Iris van Herpen gift box. Available from Aveda stockists nationwide.

Ayu 'Mesmereyes' Liquid Eyeshadow Set – RRP €25 worth €60

Add a pop of glitter to any eye look this Christmas with this gorgeous trio. Three gel-based liquid eyeshadows that are long-lasting, quick-drying and 100% eye-catching. The easy to apply liquid shadows can be used alone or as an eyeshadow topper. Shades include bronze, gold and copper. Buy here.

L’Occitane Festive Crackers Collection – RRP €26.50

The festive season is a time for celebration! What better way to fill it with delight and surprise than by recapturing the pleasures of childhood? These bright and beautiful celebration crackers, each one filled with L’Occitane body and hand care products, are guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face this Christmas and festive season. Buy here. The set includes:

Red Cracker – Cherry Blossom Shower Gel and Cherry Blossom Hand Cream

Purple Cracker – Shea Shower Oil and Shea Butter Hand Cream

Yellow Cracker – Almond Shower Oil and Almond Delicious Hands

Green Cracker – Verbena Shower Gel and Verbena Hand Cream.

Naeo Massaging Foot Warmer – RRP €26

An exceptional gift for those in need of wellness, this foot warmer, boasting ultra-soft plush microfiber, provides unparalleled comfort. Offering versatile functionality with built-in heat and vibration modes, it becomes a cozy companion on the couch or at a desk. USB-powered, it conveniently plugs into any compatible port, allowing users to choose between smooth heating, soothing vibration, or a combination of both to alleviate sore foot muscles. With its blend of warmth and relaxation, this foot warmer stands out as a thoughtful and indulgent present, bringing a touch of soothing luxury to everyday moments. Available from Boots stores nationwide or Boots.ie.

Jo Browne Floral Note Solid Perfume – RRP €24

We adore this Jo Brown Solid Perfume! It is an elegant floral composition where sparkling bergamot and grapefruit rest upon a full blooming heart of wild jasmine, tuberose, lilac and orange blossom twisted with lemongrass. A sandalwood and myrrh form the base with a whisper of green violet leaf. It’s a delightful gift to receive. Buy here.

Urban Decay Double Dose Set – RRP €25

The Double Dose set of Urban Decay's All Nighter Setting Spray, a stellar gift, brings two full-size 118ml original setting sprays—a makeup lover's dream. This legendary formula, the UK’s premier premium setting spray, ensures a flawless look for up to 16 hours without touch-ups. With a lightweight, microfine mist, it provides a vegan, waterproof, and smudge-proof finish, preventing makeup meltdowns. The limited-edition set is perfect for maintaining a long-lasting, fresh look with a real skin finish. Ideal for makeup enthusiasts seeking quality and endurance. Available from all good department stores and pharmacies nationwide.

SimpleScents Fragrance Subscription – RRP from €16.20

SimpleScents, a revolutionary fragrance subscription platform, is transforming the perfume experience for Irish consumers. Launched in 2022, it offers an exclusive monthly fragrance journey for €16.20, providing an 8ml vial (about 140 sprays) of premium perfume. Boasting over 130 renowned brands like Maison Margiela and Prada, SimpleScents ensures authenticity through direct collaborations with authorised vendors. What sets it apart is its personalised service, subscribers tailor their monthly scents, rotate perfumes with seasons, and can pause or cancel anytime. Newcomer’s benefit from a perfume quiz. Additionally, subscribers receive a stylish aluminium travel case in their first month. SimpleScents now offers gifting options: €55 for 3 months, €100 for 6 months and €195 for 12 months, presenting a luxurious, personalised, and exciting fragrance adventure each month. This Christmas, give the gift of SimpleScents for a lasting olfactory delight. Buy here.

Yvonne Travel Jewellery Box from Lu & Mol, Gorey – RRP €24

Yvonne is the ideal travel jewellery box and will undoubtedly become your ally on all your adventures! It is the smallest jewellery box in our collection and nonetheless remains very functional. It's cute, compact and fits into a handbag as well as a suitcase. Its ultra-soft velvet interior covering will allow you to take your favourite jewellery with you on your daily trips while protecting them perfectly when you are not wearing them. Enhance your travels with this small round box in bright colours! Buy from Lu & Mol – Jewellery and Gifts, Gorey here.

KASH Beauty Ultimate PINK Lip Trio – RRP €29.95 (worth €39.85)

This gorgeous set from KASH Beauty contains three of the brand’s beauty classics. Femme Lipstick offers a rich, shimmering colour with nourishing benefits. The Vintage Rose Lip Liner is your ideal choice for versatile, dusty pink perfection, and complete your look with the Starlight Lip Gloss, featuring high-shine allure and rose gold glitter for added sparkle. Buy here and at over 100 stockists nationwide.

John Frieda Brazilian Sleek Gift Set

Treat someone special to this John Frieda Brazilian Sleek gift set to help them achieve this year’s most on trend hair style. The set includes Brazilian Sleek Shampoo 250ml, Brazilian Sleek Conditioner 250ml and must have Frizz Smoothing Miracle Drops. This gift set was made to tame unruly frizz for long-lasting sleekness in one wash. Available from Boots.ie and all good retailers nationwide.

Mojo & Co. Brain Dump Journal – RRP €29

The Brain Dump Journal is the perfect Christmas gift, offering a unique cleansing experience for the mind. This journal provides a less structured, more spacious platform to unload thoughts, worries, and ideas onto paper, acting as a regular mental declutter. It comes with one page of suggestions to kickstart your brain dump journey. A crucial tool for cultivating a healthy mindset, this journal promises endless benefits – from enhanced mood and mental health to increased productivity and improved sleep. This holiday season, prioritize mental well-being by gifting the Brain Dump Journal for a more mindful and productive life. Buy here.

Love Your Hands Gift Set by Green Angel – RRP €22, worth €29

Our hands go through a lot. Love Your Hands with Green Angel Hand Wash and Hand Lotion. Every time you rinse your hands, revitalise and keep them clean with this skin-boosting luxury Green Angel super duo. Containing the four types of Irish seaweed, pure lavender, mandarin, neroli essential oil, and omega 3 plant oils make it a rich soap that is very calming and soothing. The Luxury Love Your Hands set includes Seaweed Hand Wash 250ml and Seaweed Hand Lotion 250ml all beautifully presented unboxed in a reusable Green Angel organza bag. Buy here.

The Mini Edit (Hydra Bronze) – RRP €24

Restore skin’s natural radiance and unveil skin worth celebrating with the Mini Edit containing the bestselling Hydra Bronze Mini presented in a cotton canvas drawstring bag, perfect for hanging on the Christmas Tree or gifting as a stocking filler. Buy here.

The Ritual of Ayurveda Small Gift Set from Rituals, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €27.90

This wonderful gift box is the perfect present for a friend or family member. With soothing products designed to help balance mind, body and soul, this set is the perfect gift for someone who deserves a self-care moment. The box contains the Ritual of Ayurveda Hair & Body Mist, Body Cream, Foaming Shower Gel and Shower Oil. The lucky recipient will achieve inner harmony with these soothing and aromatic products based on Indian rose and sweet almond oil. The origami design was inspired by the Japanese art of giving. In Japanese culture, gift wrapping can be just as important as the gift, where the gift is viewed as a form of communication between the giver and receiver. The complimentary re-usable, luxury gift box can be given a second lease of life by keeping photographs. Available from The Rituals Store, in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Klorane Purifying Stick Mask with Organic Mint – RRP €25

With over 50 years of expertise, French pharmacy brand Klorane introduces a new face care range, perfect for Christmas gifting. Committed to botanical excellence, the collection boasts up to 100% natural origin ingredients, vegan certification, and Cosmos Organic certification. Crafted in France, it caters to various skin types, using organic Cornflower for hydration, Aquatic Mint for anti-pollution benefits, and Peony for soothing sensitive skin. Elevate your gifting with Klorane's clinically proven, organic face care collection, delivering exceptional results. The Stick Mask, one of our favourites, features purifying Aquatic Mint and White Clay for clean, refined, and radiant skin. Available at pharmacies nationwide.

KASH Beauty Complete Eye Set – RRP €29.95 (worth €41.85)

This box of make-up magic features KASH Beauty’s new Eternal Treasure Eye Palette, boasting six versatile shades, including two captivating shimmers. Complement your look with the new Antique Bronze Shimmer Eye Gel Pencil, promising an unforgettable gaze. Complete your enchanting eye transformation with the Adore Half-Lash, expertly handcrafted for flawless application and a touch of allure. Irresistible eyes await. Available here or at over 100 stockists nationwide.

Real Techniques Twilight Tinsel Brush + Sponge Set – RRP €28, value €72.45

The Twilight Tinsel Brush and Sponge Set has everything you need to create endless base, cheek and eye looks all season long. Featuring 9 of the brand’s best-selling essentials, the Twilight Tinsel Brush and Sponge Set is the perfect present for both the makeup maven and those starting their collection. Available nationwide including Dunnes Stores Beauty and all good pharmacies.

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Blush & Glow Kit – RRP €30

New and exclusive gift set including mini–Pillow Talk liquid highlighter and matte blush wands for a beautifying Pillow Talk Effect! Buy here.

Skingredients X Cleanse Off Mitt 4-Pack €22

The perfect stocking filler- The Cleanse Off Mitt is your microfibre pre-cleansing + makeup removal tool that’ll make quick work of lifting away the makeup, SPF, oil + pollution that’s settled on your skin throughout the day. Your lashes? It loves ‘em – your COM will remove stubborn mascara + keep your false-lashes looking fluttery + fresh. You can also take your COM in the shower to scrub-a-dub-dub your skin all over! Buy here.

Q+A Festive Favourites Gift Set – RRP €23.00/£19.00

Cleanse, hydrate, treat and eyes. This four-step skincare routine is the perfect gift for all skin types. Ideal for travel or trialling! This gift set contains Oat Milk Cream Cleanser 75ml, Azelaic Acid Balancing Serum 30ml, Hyaluronic Acid Daily Moisturiser 75ml, Vitamin C Eye Cream 15ml. Available from Chemist Warehouse, Cara Pharmacy, Evergreen Healthfoods, McCabes, McCauley Pharmacy, Millies.ie, Medicare, Gordons, Shaws and independent pharmacies nationwide

Iconic London Hypnotise Gift Set – RRP €25

For party eyes that mesmerise, Iconic London Hypnotise is the ultimate dazzling gift set and this dazzling duo is the easiest way to achieve an eye-catching glam. Party peepers at the ready! The dream duo for sensational eyes, Hypnotise Them contains two of Iconic’s most popular eye makeup beauties: Triple Threat Mascara and Glaze Crayon in Nectar. Perfect as a pretty little present or glam kit for you, Hypnotise Them contains all you need to create hypnotising eye looks. Available from all good pharmacies nationwide.

EcoTools Gua Sha Kit – RRP €22

Give the gift of utter relaxation this festive season with EcoTools Limited Edition Gua Sha Kit. The Jade Gua Sha trio offer all you need to depuff and lift, as well as message and distribute product throughout the scalp with ease. A naturally cool stone, Jade is known for eternal youth, grounding and balance, the EcoTools Gua Sha trio can be used daily as part of your self- care routine, be it alongside your favourite facial serums, oils, hair products or moisturisers to aid penetration.

The Gua Sha Kit includes Jade Gua Sha, Body Gua Sha and Scalp Gua Sha. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Juliette Armand Cleansing Face Foam – RRP €26

A foaming face cleanser for all skin types. It effectively removes dirt and makeup and reduces significantly the excess oiliness. It revitalizes and tightens the skin without causing irritation and dryness. The 230ml size will last an age and it suitable for first and second cleanse, saving the need for an additional product. Buy here

KASH X Charleen Collection: Sparkle Duo – RRP €24.95 (worth €27.90)

Discover the ultimate luxe beauty stocking filler featuring two brand-new products from the lauded KASH X Charleen Collection. The Glitter Glaze Eyeshadow in "Pixie Dust" adds a touch of enchanting pink-diamond sparkle to your eyes, while the Lip Oil in the colour "Candy" pampers your lips with collagen, vitamin E, ceramides, hyaluronic acid, and nourishing oils for an irresistibly soft pout. Buy here and at over 100 stockists nationwide.

UNICEF Crisis Survival Kit – €30

For those looking for alternative gifting options this Christmas, UNICEF Ireland offers people a unique opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the vulnerable children across the world. UNICEF’s gift options are real products, packed full of medical, educational and other supplies, that will be sent to children and their families facing war, hunger, disease and harsh climates this Christmas. The Crisis Survival Gift ensures two children receive life-long protection against dangerous diseases like Polio and Measles, as well as life-saving supplies of emergency food and clean water. This powerful gift will literally be a life-saver. To purchase a gift visit www.unicef.ie

Brooke & Shoals Christmas Crackers – RRP €22.95

Brooke & Shoals is the Irish fragrance brand that combines fine craftsmanship and botanical ingredients to create luxurious scented candles and diffusers. The Brooke & Shoals Christmas Collection for 2023, does not disappoint. These festive cracker gifts caught our eye. Two travel sized candles in gorgeous festive scents – Cinnamon & Cedar and Cedarwood, Nutmeg and orange – both beautifully packaged in a ribbon tied box making them the perfect gift this Christmas. Brooke & Shoals is an award-winning Irish brand whose products are produced in Ireland using the highest quality fragrance and essential oils. Buy the Cinnamon & Cedar Cracker here or Cedarwood, Nutmeg & Orange Cracker here.

Karen Horseshoe Cable Aran Beanie Hat from Kilkenny Design – RRP €30

Unveil the charm of the Karen Horseshoe Cable Aran Beanie Hat from Kilkenny Design's Heritage Collection—a delightful gift blending tradition and modernity. Crafted with 100% super-soft wool and adorned with classic Aran patterns, this exclusive beanie boasts a contemporary fit. A fusion of cosy style and a variety of colours makes it a wardrobe essential, easily paired with a modern flair. Each stitch narrates a tale, with the horseshoe cable stitch symbolizing good luck. Featuring a round KD metal logo disc and the handwritten Heritage Collection logo by founder Marian O'Gorman, this hat captures the essence of Irish creativity since 1963. Buy from Kilkenny Design here.

Give the Gift of Giving to Pieta this Christmas

Pieta has launched their urgent Christmas Appeal for donations, as over 1,500 people, including 600 young people are expected to engage with Pieta over the course of the festive season. 85% of Pieta’s funding relies on public donations to continue their vital free support services across the country. To put into context the scale of services provided by Pieta and the ongoing need for donations, last year the charity received 100,000 calls and texts to its crisis helpline, provided nearly 52,000 hours of therapy and saw close to 7,000 clients across the country. The charity also supported over 600 families and households bereaved by suicide. This Christmas, Pieta have collaborated with Max Benjamin, 10% of sales from their limited-edition Cloves & Cinnamon candle will be donated to Pieta throughout December, which will contribute to the lifesaving work the charity does every day. The festive candle with donation to Pieta is exclusively available to buy at www.maxbenjamin.com, €28.

M&S Collection Chunky Knitted Scarf – RRP €27

When the temperature drops, this knitted scarf will help to a loved one cosy. The chunky knit is crafted from yarn with a flecked, two-tone effect for a timeless textured look. M&S Collection: easy-to-wear wardrobe staples that combine classic and contemporary styles. Available in three colour ways – black mix, pink mix and aqua. Buy here.

Bread & Weather Mint Lemongrass Essential Oil Soy Candle – RRP €23.50

Bread & Weather make beautiful Soy candles and handmade soaps in the heart of Co. Wicklow, Ireland. Each candle is made only with all natural ingredients so you can be sure that the gift you buy, is of the highest quality. This Mint Lemongrass candle has a refreshing and uplifting scent and although it’s noted as the perfect candle for summer, we think it’s beautiful all year round, especially as we look forward to the new year. It’s perfect for the home or office. Mint and lemongrass essential oils are carefully blended with oils of six other flowers, herbs and citrus fruits to create a clean, fresh and invigorating scent. This candle has a fresh, citrus and floral aroma, making it a treat to light in the early morning or on warm days. Buy here.

KH Degreasing Cleanser by Kerry Hanaphy – RRP €24.99

Renowned as one of Ireland's top aesthetic nurses, Kerry Hanaphy, dubbed the 'Lip Queen,' empowers clients to embrace their natural beauty through self-care and professional treatments. With three clinics in Dublin and a reputation for customizable skincare, Kerry Hanaphy Clinic is the preferred choice for well-known faces and celebrities. She has created her own skincare range which includes this Degreasing Cleanser. It’s a deep cleanser to help reduce oil and sebum as well as remove excess keratin to unblock pores and remove make-up, helping the stratum corneum to return to its native pH and to optimal health. This cleanser will also help increase cell turnover to give a more rejuvenated less problematic appearance. Buy here.

True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones from Lidl – RRP €24.99, were €29.99

Discover the perfect gift with Lidl's True Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones. Boasting intelligent voice control and easy music/call management buttons, they offer up to 3 hours of playback for a seamless audio experience. In store 4th December 2023.

bBold Glisten Up Four Piece Tanning & Cosmetics Set – RRP €24.95 / £24.95

Radiate in style this festive season with the Glisten Up 4 Piece Tanning & Cosmetics Gift Set. The set, featuring bBold's TikTok-viral Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up in shade dark, water-resistant and perfect for blurring imperfections. Add a touch of elegance with the silky cream bronzer, Sculpt & Bronze, effortlessly applied with bBold's Duo Brush. Complete the glow with the exclusive Body Glow, a Niacinamide-enriched golden tan topper, ensuring your flawless tan looks and feels fabulous—a perfect gift to shine bright at any celebration. The set includes Instant Airbrush Body Make-Up – shade Dark, Sculpt & Bronze, Body Glow (set exclusive) and Duo Brush. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Ayu Face & Body Illuminator Set – RRP €25, worth €55

Get your skin glowing this Christmas with the Ayu Face & Body Illuminator Set, all packaged up in a beautiful black & gold presentation box perfect for gifting. This Ayu Body Illuminator creates an irresistible glow. Its shade flatters every skin tone for various shimmer effects and its highly micronized pearls diffuse light for a naturally enhanced, sun-kissed look. Buy here.