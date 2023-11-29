30 gifts to surprise your bestie with this Christmas

As the festive season approaches once again, we think it's time to celebrate the cherished bond that lights up your life – your friendship with your best friend!

Your bestie is always there for you, through good times and bad, and they deserve to be treated and spoiled rotten as a result.

In this collection, we have curated 30 gifts suitable for any hobbies that your best friend enjoys. Whether they are on the hunt for a relaxing spa day, some cosy new fashion bits or a lavish beauty set of their favourite products, we’ve got you covered in this comprehensive gift guide.

So, what are you waiting for? Delve deep below, and discover our amazing present ideas that would thrill any of your friends this Christmas:

Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic Robin Boxed Pyjamas – RRP €40

With a stunning berry and robin print on a cream background, these silky pyjamas from Carolyn Donnelly will add some luxury to lounging at home. Trimmed with a contrasting print at the hems, the top has a button-through front and traditional revere collar, while the matching bottoms are cut for a wide leg with an elasticated waist. They are presented in a lovely box, making them an ideal gift solution.

Carolyn Donnelly Eclectic Robin Slipper – RRP €20

Pair the above PJs with these delightful velvet slippers which are designed with robin embroidery and metallic gold dots. They also boast a faux fur interior to ensure your feet stay cosy in cold weather. Brought to you by Irish designer Carolyn Donnelly, exclusively for Dunnes Stores.

The Berry Pickers by Amanda Peters (Penguin Random House)

In July 1962, a Mi’kmaq family arrives in Maine to pick blueberries for the summer. Tragedy strikes when four-year-old Ruthie, the youngest, disappears, leaving her brother, Joe, distraught. Meanwhile, in Maine, Norma grows up in an affluent but mysterious family. She grapples with recurring dreams that feel like memories. As she matures, Norma becomes determined to uncover the family's hidden secret. This stunning debut weaves a tale of love, race, brutality, and forgiveness. It's a captivating narrative that explores the persistent search for truth, the haunting effects of trauma, and enduring love across generations. Perfect for fans of The Vanishing Half and Woman of Light. Available from all good bookshops, nationwide.

The Initial Collection by Dylan Oaks, Liffey Valley Shopping Centre – RRP €49

The Initial Pendant Necklace is a perfect gift, combining personalized charm with contemporary style. Crafted with elegance, it embraces the current trend of customized jewellery. This necklace allows the wearer to showcase their individuality, making it a thoughtful and on-trend present for any occasion. And as a bonus, Dylan Oaks are offering a free matching pair of stud earrings with every Initial Pendant Necklace. Available from Dylan Oaks, in Liffey Valley Shopping Centre.

Dermalogica Foliant Collection – RRP €49/£45

Travel light, travel bright: a trio of the top-selling powder exfoliants delivers smoother, brighter, healthier-looking skin wherever you go. Smooth and brighten skin with Daily Microfoliant, calm and replenish with Daily Milkfoliant and resurface and detoxify with Daily Superfoliant. Available from Dermalogica.ie and all authorized Dermalogica stockists.

Jo Browne Luxury Bamboo Pyjamas – RRP €120

Bamboo fabric is among the smoothest fabrics, luxuriously soft with a feel like silky cashmere. Which is why Jo Browne created these pyjamas so that everyone can enjoy the luxury of bamboo, especially when you sleep. The team at Jo Browne have offered their apologies as they’ve made getting out of bed really difficult! The Pyjamas have an elastic waist for ultimate comfort and deep pockets. Buy here.

Brushdoc Makeup Brush Cleaner – RRP €65

Elevate the Christmas gifting experience for makeup lovers with the revolutionary Brushdoc Makeup Brush Cleaner. This flagship product is a game-changer in the beauty routine, removing all the hassle from cleaning makeup brushes. Its innovative design features a specially crafted silicone mat that effortlessly cleans brushes in seconds. The device's simplicity, combined with its effectiveness, transforms the tedious task of brush cleaning into a quick and enjoyable process. Give the gift of convenience and efficiency to the makeup enthusiasts in your life, making their beauty routine smoother and more enjoyable with Brushdoc this holiday season. Buy here.

The Sweater Shop Aran Turtleneck Sweater – RRP €139.90, currently €89.90

If your bestie is a fan of Taylor Swift, then she’s bound to love having a matching Aran Turtleneck from The Sweater Shop! This Irish Aran turtleneck, available in natural and charcoal, is made in Ireland and is 100% soft merino wool. It can be worn by both women and men and will keep them warm throughout the cold winter days. This Aran jumper wonderfully combines functionality and warmth, resulting in a stylish yet hard wearing classic that will last for years. It follows all the traditional Irish stitching patterns that have been passed down from generation to generation, which in olden days told stories of families and life in Ireland. Buy here.

NEW Eminence.ie ‘Power Couple’ Bakuchiol & Niacinamide Moisturiser (RRP €79) & Radiant Protection SPF Fluid (RRP €69)

Eminence.ie presents the Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Collection, a dynamic duo for radiant skin. The Bakuchiol + Niacinamide Moisturiser and Radiant Protection Fluid, SPF 30, combine Bakuchiol's collagen-boosting benefits with Niacinamide's hydrating properties. Derived from the Babchi plant, Bakuchiol gently diminishes fine lines and wrinkles, offering retinol-like results without irritation. Niacinamide, a form of vitamin B3, minimizes pores and enhances skin texture. Together, this power couple reduces signs of aging, refines skin tone, and supports the skin's moisture barrier. Free from retinol's drawbacks, these products provide a gentle yet effective solution for smooth, protected, and revitalized skin, suitable for both day and night use. Buy here

The F.R.I.E.N.D.S Experience

For all F.R.I.E.N.D.S enthusiasts, this Christmas, we have the ultimate gift that Sitcom lovers will adore. The FRIENDS™ Experience, after an immensely successful European tour with over 250,000 fans attending, has now arrived in Dublin at the Theatre Of Light, The Point Square. It's running until early next year, offering fans a chance to step into the world of their beloved characters.

This interactive experience delves into the making of the show, featuring replica costumes, props, and recreations of iconic moments from the beloved series. Guests can relive cherished memories with nostalgia-packed, interactive sets, including Monica's kitchen and the iconic FRIENDS™ fountain. It's a journey down memory lane, filled with photo opportunities and the chance to re-enact your favourite scenes, like peeking around Monica's iconic purple door. Make this Christmas memorable with The FRIENDS™ Experience for a fan of the show. Book here.

Declaré Cleanser & Toner Duo – RRP €39.95

This handy facial set includes Declaré’s Cleansing Milk and Tonifying Lotion for daily cleansing of sensitive skin. The light Cleansing Milk, enriched with linden extract, gently cleanses, and effortlessly removes make-up and excessive skin sebum without disturbing the natural skin balance. Follow with tender Tonifying Lotion and enjoy beautifully cared-for skin. Available from www.trndbty.com and stockists nationwide.

Image Skincare Personalised Gift Set (3 Product Set) – Receive Cleanser FREE

This year, Image Skincare unveiled a new concept in Christmas Gifting with their ‘Personalised Gift Collection’. It’s the perfect way to pamper while addressing unique skincare needs. With a selection of carefully curated product options, these gift sets allow you to customise a skincare regimen tailored to your recipients individual skin type and concerns.

By way of example, this set includes:

VITAL C hydrating facial cleanser is a creamy cleanser that emulsifies makeup and gently removes impurities while nourishing skin with essential antioxidants and vitamins. It infuses skin with high levels of antioxidant vitamin C to brighten as it cleanses.

VITAL C hydrating anti ageing Serum is the #1 bestselling serum softens the appearance of wrinkles, supports skin elasticity and fights environmental damage.

PREVENTION+® daily ultimate protection moisturiser SPF 50 is a sheer daily moisturiser that offers SPF 50 broad-spectrum protection against the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays, plus Digital Aging Defense™. Available in all IMAGE Skincare salons nationwide or buy here

Nunaïa Nourishing Radiance Serum – RRP €79

Tipperary-based Nunaïa Nourishing Radiance Serum is a superfood serum formulated with sustainable rainforest botanicals from the Peruvian Amazon and Andes Mountains. Buy here.

Seoulista Beauty Supercharged Cryo-Powered Set – RRP £35/€35 (worth £58.99/€61.99)

The Supercharged Cryo-Powered Daily Skin System offers a high-performance skincare duo powered by cold therapy to deliver a plumped, glowing complexion. This kit includes:

Seoulista Hydration Super Serum – Infused with tri-molecular hyaluronic acid, this daily-use serum stimulates collagen production in the deeper layers of the dermis whilst moisturising the skin's surface for a healthy, plumped complexion.

Seoulista Cryo Cool Skin Tool – Harnessing the power of cryotherapy and massage, this innovative device helps to soothe, de-puff and rejuvenate the complexion, enabling better absorption of the potent Seoulista Super Serums, for a healthy, radiant glow.

Seoulista Silky Locks Headband – A luxurious headband for protecting hair during beauty routines.

Seoulista Beauty Christmas gift sets are available here or from Boots.ie and leading retailers and pharmacies nationwide.

Haumea Led Light Therapy Device – RRP €149.99

The person who receives this device will experience a skincare transformation with this Light Therapy Mask Device making it an ideal gift for boosting skincare results. This innovative device utilizes non-invasive Light Therapy, effectively addressing acne, inflammation, uneven skin tone, fine lines, wrinkles, and various skin concerns. Its treatment penetrates deep into skin layers, triggering natural intracellular reactions at a molecular level. Free from UV-rays and downtime, the device ensures a safe at-home skincare experience. With three LED wavelengths catering to all skin types, it delivers gentle thermo-heat to revitalize and enhance luminosity. The T-sonic™ pulsations massage, tone, and contour the face, reducing puffiness and fine lines while improving product absorption. Gift a skincare upgrade with this thoughtful and effective device. Buy here.

Shiseido Benefiance Holiday Kit – RRP €105

Introducing Shiseido's four-piece skincare set, featuring the BNF Wrinkle Smoothing Cream (50ml) with ReNeura Technology+TM* for optimal age-defying benefits. This silky cream visibly smooths wrinkles, plumps lines, and deeply moisturises, leaving skin radiantly youthful with a calming floral green fragrance. The set also includes the DPREP Clarifying Cleansing Foam (15ml) for morning and evening use, removing impurities before softener application. The DPREP Treatment Softener (30ml) enhances skin defences, improves barrier function and prevents future wrinkles. Complete the regimen with the Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate (10ml) to activate skin's defences, stimulate vital flow, and optimise resilience against stress, ageing, and pollution. Available in Arnotts and all good pharmacies nationwide.

JANDO Gift Bundles – RRP from €30

We all know the purse strings might be a little tighter this Christmas but that doesn’t mean you can’t brighten someone's festive season with a colourful ‘pocket-friendly’ gift from renowned printmakers JANDO. JANDO’s acclaimed range of fine art prints uniquely capture Ireland’s favourite locations and landmark architecture in their vibrant and unique pop art style. JANDO have just launched their Christmas gifting bundles, with prices from €30 to €100 making them the sustainable gifting choice and with a price point to suit every budget. Buy here.

Nuxe Your Lift And Firmness Routine – RRP €68

A complete anti-ageing routine in a new box set containing three flagship Merveillance Lift products, the face care range that acts on wrinkles and firmness of the skin. It is suitable for all women from 35 years of age. The box set contains: Merveillance Lift, Firming Powdery Cream 50 ml Merveillance Lift, Lift Eye Cream 15 ml Merveillance Lift, Concentrated Night Cream 15ml. NUXE products are widely available online at Cloud 10 Beauty and all major pharmacies nationwide.

Voduz Hair Locks & Loads Ultimate Haircare Regime – RRP €74.95/£69.99

Unlock your hair's potential with the Locks & Loads Ultimate Hair Regime. This set includes favourites from their bestselling Home Care range, including Nourishing Shampoo and Conditioner and Complete It Hair Treatment; cult classic Velvet Crown Thermal Conditioning Spray, hooked shower comb and vented brush. The ultimate set for achieving salon-worthy hair. Buy here and at stockists nationwide.

NeoStrata Microdermabrasion Christmas Cracker Set – RRP €44.95 (worth €73.90)

This one-step exfoliating polish is a powerful exfoliating treatment that helps to improve the texture and appearance of your skin. This powerful 10% glycolic is matched with Restore PHA moisturiser, designed for sensitive skin, to improve skin’s texture and radiance. Neostrata also has a Daily Renewal Christmas Cracker Set (€34.95, worth over €60) and Glycolic Cleansing Christmas Cracker Set (€29.95, worth over €53) this year. Neostrata is available from pharmacies nationwide and here.

Cross Fountain Pen by David Cullen Jewellers, Swan Shopping Centre, Rathmines – RRP €35

If your BFF is a writer, then they'll adore this beautiful fountain pen. Introducing a smart new option for your everyday pen collection. Bailey light is the first non-metal Cross pen finished in burgundy lacquer and gold plate. New lightweight resin design. Same quality Cross performance. Presented in a premium gift box, it comes with a lifetime mechanical warranty. Buy here.

Skin Theøry Brighten Your Complexion Gift Set – worth €148.95, on sale €109

Skin Theøry is the results-driven skincare range that uses the most advanced technologies and has been developed as a peptide-based skincare line for all. The range spans six individual, active ingredient ‘theøries’, led by science to achieve skin that looks and feels its best. With this gift set, you will be giving the lucky recipient the gift of brighter skin this Christmas. The set includes Skin Theøry’s illuminating essentials packed with ingredients such as Niacinamide, B5 and Vitamin C. Included are Antioxidant Gel Cleanser, Antioxidant Day Cream SPF 30, Antioxidant Brightening Serum and Skin Theøry Mesh Bag. Buy here.

BPerfect X MRS Glam Showstopper Deluxe Edit – RRP €54.95/£49.95

Elevate your beauty routine with this premium, exclusive makeup set designed by BPerfect in collaboration renowned Irish MUA, Michelle Regazzoli Stone. Dive into glamour with the Elite Eyeshadow Palette, Kohl Eyeliner, Deluxe Brushes, Luxurious Setting Spray, and Opulent Blusher in the shade Peaches. Buy here or at their megastores and pop-ups nationwide.

Gift wellness with a Gift Voucher from Spas.ie

A Spas.ie gift voucher is the perfect Christmas present, offering the gift of relaxation and rejuvenation. With a diverse selection of luxurious spa experiences and wellness treatments, it caters to every preference. Recipients can choose from an extensive network of top-notch spas and salons across Ireland, ensuring a personalised and memorable experience. Whether it's a blissful massage, revitalising facial, or a full spa day retreat, the gift voucher allows flexibility and choice. Give the gift of self-care and tranquillity this Christmas, making it a thoughtful and cherished present that indulges the senses and promotes well-being. Buy here.

Brow Aid ‘S.O.S Brow & Lash Recovery Protein Mask’ – RRP €33

If your bestie struggles with their lashes, then this new intensive Brow & Lash recovery mask is a fab gift for them. It is stacked with superfood to regrow, repair and replenish their lashes. It is rich in protein & vitamins to nourish & restore hair fibres, it also contains jojoba bergin organic oil along with vitamin A and B to moisturise and strengthen the lashes. Lightweight emollient agent is used to ensure it is light to the touch with smooth application. The result is hydrated lases with an immediate conditioning effect. Brow Aid is available from Brow Aid, The Dublin Makeup Academy, Brown Thomas and all good retailers nationwide.

Revive Active Beauty Complex Gift Set – RRP €99.95

Give the gift of comprehensive support for radiant skin, luscious hair and strong nails during the holiday season with this new Gift Set by Revive Active. This elegant package features two boxes of the Beauty Complex super supplement, providing a two-month supply with 60 sachets. As a bonus, enjoy a complimentary biodegradable detangling hairbrush that effortlessly tackles tangles, leaving hair smooth and beautiful. Crafted with thin, flexible bristles, the brush minimises split ends and breakage. Embrace the winter season with confidence, anticipating cosy fires, warm winter attire, and festive nights with friends. Available in all good pharmacies nationwide.

Eminence Mini Starters Christmas Gift Set – RRP €115

Their skin deserves the best care nature has to offer, so Eminence have put together a collection of their best-selling products that showcase the powerful phytoceutical brand in all its glory. The gift contains: Stone Crop Gel Wash, Strawberry Rhubarb Dermafoliant, Stone Crop Whip Moisturiser, Bamboo Firming Fluid and Neroli Age Corrective Eye Serum all presented in an elegant and convenient zipped pouch in faux suede. It really is perfect as a gift and is a wonderful introduction to Eminence’s most powerful results-driven products. Suitable for all skin types. Buy here.

Little Pyg

Treat your bestie to a night at Dublin's stylish Little Pyg Terrace this Christmas. Little Pyg Terrace, the new addition to Dublin's nightlife scene, offers a unique blend of European charm in the heart of Powerscourt Townhouse. This music-focused sister bar of 'Little Pyg' seamlessly combines indoor and al fresco dining with authentic European-style Italian tapas and cocktails. The venue features imported Spanish tiles, playful furniture, and the exposed 300-year-old walls of Powerscourt Townhouse, making it the perfect backdrop for a festive night out with friends or a special someone. Give the gift of a memorable evening, filled with great food, drinks, and stylish ambience at Little Pyg Terrace. More information here.

Veuve Clicquot – RRP various

Last but by no means least, bubbles are always a great gift! Founded in 1772, Veuve Clicquot, one of the most prestigious Champagne Houses in the world. Ensure your besties champagne stays cool in style with the reusable Ice Jacket, crafted from 100% recycled plastic using waste-free 3D knitting technology. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Ice Jacket is priced at RSP €65.45, while Veuve Clicquot Rosé Ice Jacket is available for RSP €78.20.

For a unique touch, the retro 1950s-style Veuve Clicquot Fridge gift box, created in collaboration with SMEG, keeps your champagne chilled for up to two hours and is infinitely recyclable. Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Fridge is available at RSP €67.45, and the Veuve Clicquot Rosé Fridge is priced at RSP €80.20. Available in all good retailers nationwide.