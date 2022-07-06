SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

30 fun & simple summer activities to do before the end of August

by

July is here already and whether we like it or not, the summer is flying by. We spend so much of our lives looking forward to those few months of glorious sunshine, longer evenings and rain-free days, that when the time finally comes, we don’t know what to do with ourselves.

To help us make the most of the rest of these summer days, we’ve put together the ultimate bucket list. No matter whether you want to spend more time with the family or treat yourself to a few solo day trips, whether you’re looking for spice and adventure or a few moments of calm and tranquillity, we’ve got something for everyone with this list of 30 things to do before the end of summer.
 

  1. Go to the beach

  2. Collect sea shells

  3. Throw a BBQ

  4. Go to an outdoor cinema or watch a film out in your back garden

  5. Make homemade ice lollies

  6. Hike a mountain

  7. Treat yourself to a 99

     

  8. Swim in the sea

  9. Watch the sunset

  10. Go on a nature walk without your headphones

  11. Make a fun summer playlist

  12. Get highlights in your hair

  13. Go strawberry picking

  14. Drive with all the windows down

  15. Drink piña coladas

  16. Get a sweet summer manicure

  17. Tie-Dye an old t-shirt

     

  18. Go to an outdoor concert/music festival

  19. Read a book about a sizzling summer romance

  20. Eat watermelon

  21. Watch Dirty Dancing

  22. Go camping

  23. Make strawberry jam

  24. Ride a Ferris Wheel

     

  25. Have a water fight

  26. Take a road trip

  27. Buy some sunflowers

  28. Make Sangria

  29. Go on a boat ride

  30. Wear the damn shorts

Trending