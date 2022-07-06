30 fun & simple summer activities to do before the end of August
July is here already and whether we like it or not, the summer is flying by. We spend so much of our lives looking forward to those few months of glorious sunshine, longer evenings and rain-free days, that when the time finally comes, we don’t know what to do with ourselves.
To help us make the most of the rest of these summer days, we’ve put together the ultimate bucket list. No matter whether you want to spend more time with the family or treat yourself to a few solo day trips, whether you’re looking for spice and adventure or a few moments of calm and tranquillity, we’ve got something for everyone with this list of 30 things to do before the end of summer.
Go to the beach
Collect sea shells
Throw a BBQ
Go to an outdoor cinema or watch a film out in your back garden
Make homemade ice lollies
Hike a mountain
Treat yourself to a 99
Swim in the sea
Watch the sunset
Go on a nature walk without your headphones
Make a fun summer playlist
Get highlights in your hair
Go strawberry picking
Drive with all the windows down
Drink piña coladas
Get a sweet summer manicure
Tie-Dye an old t-shirt
Go to an outdoor concert/music festival
Read a book about a sizzling summer romance
Eat watermelon
Watch Dirty Dancing
Go camping
Make strawberry jam
Ride a Ferris Wheel
Have a water fight
Take a road trip
Buy some sunflowers
Make Sangria
Go on a boat ride
Wear the damn shorts