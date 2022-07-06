30 fun & simple summer activities to do before the end of August

July is here already and whether we like it or not, the summer is flying by. We spend so much of our lives looking forward to those few months of glorious sunshine, longer evenings and rain-free days, that when the time finally comes, we don’t know what to do with ourselves.

To help us make the most of the rest of these summer days, we’ve put together the ultimate bucket list. No matter whether you want to spend more time with the family or treat yourself to a few solo day trips, whether you’re looking for spice and adventure or a few moments of calm and tranquillity, we’ve got something for everyone with this list of 30 things to do before the end of summer.

