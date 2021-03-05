3 weekend bakes to get you in the mood for Seachtain na Gaeilge

It’s that time of years again! With St. Patrick’s Day just around the corner, it’s time to celebrate our Irish heritage and truly get into the spirit of Seachtain na Gaeilge.

Since the pubs are closed and the parades are cancelled, we’ve been forced to get creative and think of some new ideas to mark the occasion. So, we’ve decided that there’s no better way to celebrate than by devouring an inordinate amount of delicious homemade Paddy’s Day themed treats!

Here are three of our favourite go-to recipes for such an occasion, which the whole family is sure to love.

Irish Cream Fudge

Serve with a glass of Irish coffee for a truly sumptuous Irish experience.

Ingredients:

500g chocolate

395g condensed milk

60g butter

65ml Irish cream liqueur

Method:

Break up the chocolate into small cubes. Gently melt the chocolate in a saucepan on a low heat. Add the milk and butter, stirring continuously until the chocolate is melted.

While the chocolate is melting, line a baking tin with baking paper and set aside.

Remove saucepan from heat and whisk in Irish cream liqueur. Pour into tin and refrigerate for 3-4 hours or until set. Cut into squares.

Irish Flag biscuits

Such an easy recipe which is perfect for the day that’s in it!

Ingredients:

175g soft unsalted butter

200g caster sugar

2 large eggs

400g plain flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

300g icing sugar

Green and orange food colourings

Method:

Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4.

Cream the butter and sugar together until pale and then gradually beat in the eggs and the vanilla.

In another bowl combine the dry ingredients and add to the beaten egg mixture to create a soft dough. Leave to rest for 1 hour.

Cut into rectangles and bake on lined trays for 8-12 minute.

When cooled, mix icing sugar with a few tbsp of warm water and separate between three bowls. Add a few drops of green food colouring to one bowl, a few drops of orange to another bowl and leave the third bowl of icing plain white.

Decorate your biscuits with the icing to create the Irish flag.

Chocolate cupcakes with Baileys buttercream icing

This decadent recipe is ideal for any chocoholics who might be missing their Christmas Baileys.

Ingredients:

For the cupcakes;

125g butter

125g caster sugar

100g self raising flour

25g cocoa

2 medium eggs (beaten)

1tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp milk

For the Baileys buttercream;

225g butter, softened

375g icing sugar

4 tbsp Baileys Irish Cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

A drop of green food colouring (optional)

Green sprinkles to decorate

Method:

Pre-heat the oven to 180°C/ 350°F/ gas mark 4. Place12 muffin cases into a bun tray.

Cream the butter and sugar together using an electric mixer for 3-4 minutes.

Gradually add in the eggs, beating in between each addition.

Mix in the vanilla extract. Sift the flour and cocoa into the mixture and then gently fold in the flour and cocoa with a metal spoon until well combined.

Pour in the milk and mix until combined and then spoon the mixture into the cases.

Place in the preheated oven to bake for 15-20 minutes until the cupcakes are firm and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Place on a cooling rack to cool until ready to ice.

To make the icing: This is so easy, just place all the ingredients in a large bowl and use the electric mixer to blend together. Mix for 4 to 5 minutes until smooth and creamy.

Pipe or smooth onto the cupcakes and decorate with green sprinkles.