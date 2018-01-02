3 super simple ways to make January so much more bearable

OK, let’s not beat about the bush here; today was a living hell.

From the weather we were greeted with this morning to the gnawing hunger we experienced as we were forced to adhere to standard meal times, there’s no doubt we’ve definitely had better days.

Oh, and let’s not forget the brain freeze we had when it came to our work password, the mental block we experienced during our first task and the mindf*ck we endured when we realised pre-lunchtime vino was no longer acceptable.

Adjusting to the daily grind in the aftermath of Christmas festivities is no easy feat, but there are some things you can do to make the rest of your month a little more bearable.

Take a look at these…

1. Today

Make budget-friendly plans for the weekend

Look, none of us are exactly flush right now, but that doesn’t mean you have to resign yourself to a month spent gnawing your nails on the couch.

Why not plan an event for the weekend which requires little to no spending?

Round up your mates for a hike, invite friends over for a boxset binge or – if you’re feeling particularly ambitious – schedule an exercise session with likeminded friends who see January as an opportunity to detox.

2. This week

Incorporate one brisk walk a day into your week

We appreciate that the last thing you would want to do after work is battle your way through a wet and windy evening, but believe us, getting some fresh air this week will stand to you.

Not only will it help clear your head after work each evening, but it will ensure a better night’s sleep and provide a little cardio if you have yet to return to or start a gym regime.

Never underestimate the power of fresh air, and do your level best to get as much of it as you can this week.

3. This month

Embrace the frugality of the month

OK so, living on a shoestring may be utterly unavoidable this month, but that doesn’t mean you have to totally rail against it.

Use this month’s forced frugality as a template for your financial plans for the year to come, and revel in the fact you can make €50 last an entire week.

Make a note of the areas you were simply unable to splash the cash this month and train yourself to do the same for the rest of the year… even when you do have it 'to spare'.