3 simple steps to your best skin ever this summer

As the summer is ramping up and we are staying hydrated amidst the heatwave, it’s easy to forget that your skin needs that extra hydration too! With the hotter weather gracing us more frequently, you might find yourself out and about more often and during the hot season, sun exposure, air conditioning, exposure to chlorine in swimming pools and saltwater at the beach all further contribute to drying out skin and decreasing its natural moisture levels. From SPF to hydrating masks, Image Skincare has got the products for you that will keep your skin happy and hydrated as you enjoy the sunshine!

VITAL C Hydrating Repair Crème RRP €81.50

This is a superb addition to any skincare regimen. Filled with ceramides and vitamins, this repairing cream is luxurious and decadent, with the ability to thoroughly quench dry, exhausted skin and bring out a beautiful glow. This formula also contains hyaluronic acid to hydrated and make any existing wrinkles less noticeable.

I MASK Hydrating Hydrogel Sheet Mask (5 pack) RRP €45

Sheet masking is one way you can inject moisture into your skin throughout the summer months. The I MASK sheet mask is especially great because it delivers instant hydration while also providing cooling and soothing benefits. Skin that is dry or dull immediately gets a boost of nourishing and rejuvenating moisture. This mask also contains hyaluronic acid and antioxidants for further nourishment and protection.

Prevention+ Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturizer SPF 50 RRP €49.50

The sun is finally shining like it should be and that means you need to be extra safe and always have your SPF at the ready! Prevention Daily Ultimate Protection Moisturiser SPF50 is a broad spectrum UVA/UVB moisturiser that gives skin the ultimate in protection from the sun's harmful rays. SPF will keep your skin looking younger and brighter for much longer!

