3 products to reduce the damage UVA rays can cause

We all know at this stage that long term exposure to UVA rays will cause sun damage to the skin's thickest layer – the dermis – and result in fine lines, wrinkles, uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation and the potential development of cancerous skin cells. Formulated using advanced laboratory researched and tested ingredients, dermatologically driven skincare brand, Neostrata includes a range of SPF creams to suit all skin types.

Defend Sheer Physical Protector SPF 50 (Mineral Sunscreen) / RRP €37.25

This is an ultra-sheer, lightweight mattifying treatment, formulated to provide photostable, physical broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection with a sheer tint that blends with skin’s natural tone. This universally flattering formula is ideal for Dry Skin, Normal Skin, Oily Skin, Sensitive Skin.

Enlighten Skin Brightener SPF35 / RRP €39.85

This antioxidant-enriched moisturiser combines NeoGlucosamine®, a gentle exfoliant with B-Resorcinol, a known brightening agent, to reduce the look of age spots and provide a more even skin tone. With daily use, its broad-spectrum SPF 35 protects against UV-induced skin aging and helps reduce pigmentation, often caused by sun damage.

Skin Active Repair Matrix Support SPF 30 / RRP €74.05

This results driven, age-defying day cream targets the skins hydrating matrix to firm the skin’s appearance and repair crow’s feet and expression lines. The advanced, rich formulation improves skin texture and uneven tone whilst helping skin to look firmer and healthier. Skin Active Repair Matrix revolutionises the feel and look of the skin, resulting in a bright and vibrant natural look.

Neostrata is available from www.neostrata.ie or leading pharmacies and select aesthetic clinics nationwide.