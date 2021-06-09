3-month old baby girl is laid to rest following devastating dog attack

Three-month-old Mia O’Connell has been laid to rest today, following a devastating dog attack which occurred in the early hours of Monday morning.

During the heartbreaking incident, it was discovered by family members that baby Mia was attacked by the family’s pet dog, while she was asleep in a baby basket on her mother’s bed.

Paramedics rushed the infant to Cork University Hospital, but sadly her injuries were fatal and Mia was pronounced dead a short time later. Gardaí have confirmed that the dog has been put down following the tragic attack.

Diane Wood, who is the aunt to Mia’s mother, Ella Wood, expressed her devastating shock and heartache that something like this would happen to her family. “[You think] it never happens to you, it’s always somebody else and to have it hit home and to see the tragedy and the loss is heartbreaking… words can't describe it,” Diane said while speaking on WLR FM.

Baby Mia was laid to rest today as a prayer service took place in her memory at a funeral home in Youghal in east Cork followed by a burial in a local cemetery.

Mia’s parents, Ella Woods and Rhys O’Connell recently got engaged only a month ago, as Diane explained that they were both excited about this new phase of life after welcoming the birth of their first child this past February.

“She was such a beautiful, beautiful little girl,” Diane recalled, adding, “She was always laughing and smiling and she brought so much joy to her parents, she was just a beautiful little girl and she is going to be so missed.”

“[Ella] is in her 20s, she’s a first-time mum. She was looking forward to the first smiles and the first words and sitting up, everything a young mum looks forward to.”

Speaking about the amount of support the family have received from the community, Diane said, “This is when the country comes together and you can really feel the warmth.”

“I thank everyone for their support and well wishes.”

Diane along with friends and neighbours have started a fundraising campaign for Mia’s family, appealing for €2,000 worth of donations as a means of support and to pay for the funeral costs.

Our thoughts are with Mia’s family during this unimaginably difficult time.