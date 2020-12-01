27 of the cutest Christmas gifts for your fur baby

This Christmas, everyone deserves to be spoiled. And we mean everyone. The smallest member of your household has had a strange, tough year too. Everyone has been around the house more, their walks were restricted to 5km, they had to be quiet because everyone was working from home…its been tough on your poor pet!

They’ve spent the year cheering you up and being a great source of fun and relief in a long and uncertain year. So now it’s their turn for a little TLC this Christmas.

Treat them with a little pooch pampering or cat coddling this Christmas with these unbelievably adorable gifts from all over Ireland. Give them a treat this Christmas season!

Aldi Dog Cuddle Bundle (RRP €24.58 medium and €29.50 large)

A matching luxury bed, blanket and toy for your 4-legged friend. Choose from chocolate Check, grey Velour or grey Herringbone. Available in Medium 63 x 51 x 25cm or Large 80 x 65 x 30cm. Available 3rd December.

Frosty Paws ‘Christmas Cat Stocking’ (RRP €1.99)

The Frosty Paws Christmas Cat stocking is for all you feline fans out there! The fun and festive design is Great for filling with tasty treats and is perfect for any feline friend. Available from The Range in Waterford, this product comes in an assortment of styles.

Great for those looking to treat their feline friends to something special this festive season, the Frosty Paws Christmas Cat Stocking is sure to stand out. Featuring charming fishbone detailing and a dainty good-cat tag, this ready-to-hang hessian stocking is perfect for filling with an array of delicious treats and snacks this Christmas.

KIEHLS ‘Dog Grooming Products’ (RRP €23.00)

Whether your dog is big or small, this mild dog grooming shampoo will effectively cleanse long or short hair. Pamper your pup with Kiehl’s specially formulated dog shampoo. Leave your canine with a clean, fresh feeling – until their next playtime.

Effectively removes dirt, debris and odour leaving a light, clean fresh scent. The shampoo is pH-balanced which means it’s gentle enough for dog’s coat, face and skin

Nurture and condition your dog’s coat and skin with our refreshing, lightly-scented dog conditioner. This gentle detangling conditioner helps refresh and soften for an enduring shine. Formulated for even the most fur-ocious canines. Gently treats and conditions dogs’ coat and skin while helping to detangle dog hair and leaves an exceptional shine.

Pamper your pooch this Christmas!

Pet Bliss ‘Rosewood Christmas Pudding Small Animal Snuggle Bed’ (RRP €8.99)

This 37 X 37cm comfortable bed is perfect for all you small pet owners out there.

Designed specifically with small pets in mind (why should dogs get all the hype?) this adorable and Christmassy bed is almost as snuggly as your pets! The cute and festive design will out a smile on anyone’s face as your pet settles down to snooze on Christmas night.

Aldi Cat Igloo Bed (RRP €14.74)

A soft and comfortable igloo bed for your cat to relax in. Fleece-lined with reversible and removable cushion. Available in grey Herringbone, cream Plush, pink Plush or grey Plush. Available 3rd December.

Santa Online.ie ‘Meet Santa!’

Zoom bookings are soaring, so book a Santa visit for your dog now!

SantaOnline.ie, which launched successfully last month, is a magical online experience, creating an intimate space where children and families can chat live with Santa from the comfort of their own home.

Not only can you share a link with another household so that Grandparents who may be cocooning can attend the Santa zoom visit, Santa Online have now launched another fun element to the bookings so the family dog can chat to Santa too! For an additional €10, you can add on a dog experience, so your fluffy friend also receives a special gift delivery before the visit! The entire visit with Santa and your family can be recorded to your device free of charge for the ultimate trip down memory lane in years to come.

TK Maxx ‘Poodle Puffer’ (RRP €34.99)

Keep your pup warm all year around with this cosy little puffer jacket from TK Maxx! Walks on the beach or in the forest will no longer be cut short by cold temperatures, with this practical and adorable gift.

Your pup will appreciate it, especially in our cold Irish winter! Wrap them up well this winter, with the poodle puffer’s stylish and functional design.

Petmania ‘Antler Hygee Mattress’ (RRP €34.99)

A little comfort never goes astray, especially on Christmas Day!

The Antler Hygee Mattress, available now in Petmania is the little bit of comfort your pet needs. As well as having a gorgeous design and colours, the mattress is snug and luxurious, providing your dog with a warm and cosy space.

The high-quality outer material with on-trend print and non-slip base is perfect for your pet to snuggle up in on Christmas night in the glow of the fire.

Aldi Festive Pet Coat (RRP €6.87)

Fun festive coat for your dog in soft plush fabric. Choose from Santa or Elf coat. Sizes XS-XL. Available 3rd December

TK Maxx ‘Secret Stash Bowl’ (RRP €16.99)

A storage and feeding unit all in one!

Spoil your pet this Christmas with this aesthetic unit for their food and storage needs. Chic, discreet and stylish, it will add that bit of sophistication to your home.

Hide toys, collars and all your pet accessories out of sight in the storage unit until they’re needed with this warm and tasteful multi-functional gift.

Home Sense ‘Pet Sweater’ (RRP €7.99)

Can you even, with this one?! Get them Christmas day ready with this cosy and cute Christmas jumper. Nothing will bring a smile to your face faster than seeing them all dressed up with a turkey bone hanging out of their mouth! Get them warm and snuggly and ready for a Christmas movie this winter, with this adorable Christmas sweater from Home Sense.

Aldi Dog Plush Christmas Dinner (RRP €9.82)

Fun dog Christmas dinner toy set including Frisbee Plate, Plush Turkey, Plush Carrot with Rope, Latex Sprout and Latex Pig in Blanket. Available 3rd December

Penneys ‘Pet Food Cracker’ (RRP €5.00)

Surpirse! This gorgeous little cracker will provide fun and excitement for your pet this Christmas.

Stuffed with lots of yummy treats, this is a sure-fire way to make your pet’s Christmas Day.

Add a little excitement this Christmas and have them join in the fun, with Penney’s Pet Cracker.

TK Maxx ‘Pet bowl’ (RRP €8.99)

Peppy, simple and stylish this bowl will upgrade your pet’s feeding time!

The perfect Christmas gift to add a little pep to your pet’s step, make them feel special this Christmas with a little upgrade to their dinner time. The gorgeous design will mean that you’re a fan too, making it the perfect holiday gift.

Dunnes ‘Fair Isle Family Dog Outfit’ (RRP €10.00)

Your pup deserves the best – because they are the best, right?

Enliven the Christmas cheer with this cute, cuddly and stylish dog outfit from Dunnes. Brought to life with a charming print, it's finished with ribbed detailing for added hold.

Keep them cosy this Christmas and check out the rest of Dunnes’ gorgeous pet range.

Clever Paws ‘Christmas Tree Pet Dress’ (RRP €5.00)

Also available at The Range, this outfit comes in medium and small and is perfect for dogs and cats. The adorable festive design helps to spread Christmas cheer.

Your pet will be the cutest animal around this Christmas when they wear this gorgeous Clever Paws Christmas Tree Pet Dress. Perfect for getting your dog or cat involved in the festivities this winter, this charming little Christmas tree-inspired costume will help you to spread cheer whilst helping you get that paw-fect picture to treasure forever.

Pet Bliss ‘Ancol Red Christmas Cat Collar with Bells’ (RRP €6.99)

Your cat will be the most festive around with this fun and festive collar!

Adorned with bells and in a bright and Christmassy colour, this accessory will help get anyone into the Christmas spirit! Irish owned, Pet Bliss has a rage of gorgeous products to spoil your pet with.

Have your cat jingle wherever they go this Christmas to spread some Christmas cheer!

Aldi Large Cat Scratcher (RRP €39.33)

Grey scratcher with 3 levels for your cat to play and sleep on. Easy to put together. Approx. 560 x 360 x 122cm. Available 3rd December.

Dunnes ‘Pet Blanket’ (RRP €9.84)

Opt for an ideal comfort aid for your pet with this cosy blanket. Featuring a reversible, machine washable design, it's complemented by luxurious faux-suede side.

Give them the utmost snugness with this tasteful and warm gift to snuggle with.

Dimples’ Dog Bandanas ‘Gingerbread Man – Christmas Dog Bandana’ (RRP€ €9.90 – €25.90)

Let’s make that dog of yours even cuter with this cute Gingerbread Man – Christmas Dog Bandana! THE dog accessory!

Whatever the occasion, your dog will look adorable! Few things make a pet look cuter than fun dog bandanas! The perfect fit, no matter what the breed, their dogs’ accessories are made to suit all kinds of breeds from the smallest puppy to the largest dog. Just see the size guide in the description to pick the best fit.

Super comfortable and machine washable, these are fully reversible with safe snap buttons. The front of this Christmas dog bandana is a Gingerbread man print and the back is made of super cuddly Minky Fleece fabric that your dog will love.

Handmade with love in Ireland! Unlike the majority of mass-produced dog show accessories online, each one of our dog owner gifts is handmade with love in Ireland by a family-run business.

Petmania ‘Pets Aglow for Winter’ Sets:

K9 Explorer reflective dog leads and harnesses (RRP €14.99-€34.99)

The reflective material, seamlessly woven into the leashes and harnesses, ensures great visibility and gives you increased confidence whilst exploring safely. The padded-handle provides extra comfort for pet-parents too! Suitable for all breeds with a variety of colours and styles.

M-PETS Shiny LED Collar Cover (RRP €9.99)

The sleek M-PETS Shiny LED Collar Cover simply slips over your dog’s existing collar. It comes with a USB cable, and has three different light settings to make you and your dog more visible and safer on your evening walks.

PETLIFE Flecta Vizlite DT Dog Jacket (RRP €26.99 – €47.99)

The hi-vis jacket for four-legged friends will ensure that your pooch lights up the night. With the evening drawing in make sure your puppy is all-aglow this winter as you set off for the daily constitutional. Petmania.ie range of safety products to light up your pet and keep them comfortable and safe on their next outdoor adventure!

Fetch Your Pet Needs ‘The Boredom Breaker Box’ (RRP €24.95)

So your off out to work or maybe you just need to pop out for a few hours and you feel bad because those puppy eyes are staring at you! Pull out the boredom breaker box and keep your furbaby entertained when you have to head out.

It’s a win, win; they are happy and you are happy!

The Boredom Breaker Box contains: Licki Mat Deluxe, a Cow Hoove – great for stuffing, P&M Healthy digestion bite size treats, JR Pure Pates x2 Rolls and Country Hunter Venison Tin. The box contains everything you need to use the Licki Mat and to stuff the cow hoof a minimum of 7 times. Perfect to keep them entertained while you’re out and about this Christmas!

Pet Bliss ‘Good Boy Christmas Large Hug Tug Reindeer’ (RRP €10.99)

Crank up the fun with the Hug Tug Reindeer toy this Christmas for you pup who loves to chew!

Watch their eyes light up at the sight of this new challenge. Spend hours of fun together playing tug-o-war, fetch and many more with this fun and festive gift! Perfect fun for Christmas day, this toy will light up the room with joy and excitement.

Harry’s Dog Bakery ‘Candy Cane Gift Box’ (RRP €15.00)

This lovely candy cane toy and squeaky Reindeer will keep your furry friend busy, the gift box also includes a dashing dickie dow and a 100g bag of Peanut Butter Treats.

Made in Ireland in Harry’s Dog Bakery, Listinny, Monaghan, this adorable little collection has it all, from chew toys to treats to accessories!

The ultimate gift for your pooch, that covers all their Christmas season needs!

Fetch Your Pet Needs ‘Swaggles Christmas Holly & Mistletoe Bow Tie’ (RRP €6.50)

Your dog will be styling their way through Christmas with the Swaggles handmade bow tie. Make them the fanciest pup on the block with this adorable and Christmassy accessory.

Help them to bring festive cheer wherever they go this Christmas!