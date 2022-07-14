25 ways to celebrate your B-Day that aren’t just ‘going on a night out’
Having a birthday to look forward to should spark feelings of excitement, contentment and over all joy. However, it can also bring an annoying sense of dread, just thinking about how you’re going to wrangle the crew together to ‘mark the occasion’ this year.
Oftentimes over the years, especially throughout our early 20’s, we’d simply celebrate the big day by rounding up the squad for a night out on the town. It’s simple, stress-free and mostly quite good fun.
However, somewhere along the way, spending our birthdays in nightclubs surrounded by sweaty, drunk people all bopping along to the same, radio-hits, while downing shots of Baby Guinness, lost a little bit of its lustre.
If you’re looking for inspiration and trying to think of new creative ways to enjoy your big day this year, then check out our list below, which is filled with unique, adventurous and fun ideas on how to enjoy your birthday without ending up in Coppers.
Organise a Paint and Prosecco class
Spend the day at the beach
Host a murder mystery party
Go to an amusement park
Go paintballing
Bring the gang to Crazy Golf
Go ice skating/roller skating
Set up a projector in the back garden and host a movie marathon night
Go camping
Do karaoke
Have a wine and cheese tasting party
Treat yourself to a spa day
Go on an early morning hike as the sun rises
Host a games night
Host a pot luck dinner where everyone brings their favourite dish
Go for afternoon tea
Have a Hawaiian luau
Go for bottomless brunch
Throw a pool party
Throw a 1920’s themed party
Attempt an Escape Room
Host a cookie decorating class
Go wine tasting
Go go-karting
Host a slumber party – complete with makeovers, truth or dare and Freaky Friday playing on the TV.