25 ways to celebrate your B-Day that aren’t just ‘going on a night out’

Having a birthday to look forward to should spark feelings of excitement, contentment and over all joy. However, it can also bring an annoying sense of dread, just thinking about how you’re going to wrangle the crew together to ‘mark the occasion’ this year.

Oftentimes over the years, especially throughout our early 20’s, we’d simply celebrate the big day by rounding up the squad for a night out on the town. It’s simple, stress-free and mostly quite good fun.

However, somewhere along the way, spending our birthdays in nightclubs surrounded by sweaty, drunk people all bopping along to the same, radio-hits, while downing shots of Baby Guinness, lost a little bit of its lustre.

If you’re looking for inspiration and trying to think of new creative ways to enjoy your big day this year, then check out our list below, which is filled with unique, adventurous and fun ideas on how to enjoy your birthday without ending up in Coppers.