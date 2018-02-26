24 karat GOLD ice cream? Sure, the boom is well and truly back lads

We've all seen those memes, right?

"When it's payday and you start buying unnecessary shit."

Well, we have discovered the most obnoxious, and unnecessary purchase ever… in the form of an ice cream dipped in gold.

Obviously like.

How the hell does that work, I hear you ask?

The waffle cone is sprayed with 24-karat gold dust, filled with vanilla soft serve, and coated with 24-karat gold leaves on the vanilla where the “creaminess of the vanilla makes the gold form to every curve.”

It's all very casual.

Anyway, in a not-so-shocking twist, these cones are currently being sold in America, specifically Anaheim, California.

Snowopolis (10/10 for the name) is located at the Anaheim GardenWalk, a shopping centre within walking distance from California’s Disneyland Resort.

The cone will set you back $15 – which for some cheeky solid gold, seems pretty reasonable?

Anyway, if anyone is heading to California this summer, please try this outrageous treat.