24-hour Dublin bus routes to be trialled for 3 main routes this year

The fact that the last Dublin Bus route ends before midnight has long been a bone of contention for night working commuters.

However, Dublin Bus could soon be rectifying this by providing the capital with a 24-hour bus service.

A trial scheme for three main routes serving the city centre will be rolled out over the course of 2018.

All going to plan, a 24-hour bus service will serve each route, according to The Sun

The routes will be north, south and west directions.

'These routes will operate through the night,' chairperson of Dublin City Council Transportation Committee Ciaran Cuffe told Newstalk.

'I’m not sure if it will be hourly or every two hours, but I certainly think that the demand is there.'

'There’s quite a demand from night workers who simply want to get to and from home through the night, and that’s what a modern city needs,' he said.

Fingers crossed one of those routes is passing our house…