21 black-owned Irish fashion brands for your next haul

Fashion is one way for us to express our most inner selves on the outside. Now more than ever, we are conscious about where our clothing, shoes and accessories come from and who the faces behind these companies are. Each of the following beautiful, black-owned brands are based in Ireland and are part of what makes Irish fashion so rich in culture and spirit. Click on each brand to see what they are all about and discover the source of your next fashion haul…

What they sell: Clothes and accessories inspired by colour infused African prints…

Follow: @emeraldandwaxbyvirtueshine

What they sell: Clothes with colourful prints and afro-centric vibes

Follow: @mio_prints

What they sell: Afro-centric fashion

Follow: @umoja_production

What they sell: Handmade, sustainable fashion

Follow: @felaa_boutique

What they sell: Reworked vintage garments and concept clothing

Follow: @selfmadeclo

What they sell: Sportswear meets streetwear

Follow: @infinity_ireland

What they sell: Irish streetwear

Follow: @deuxesattire

What they sell: Dresses for nights out and occasion wear

Follow: @milanoparco

What they sell: Exclusive Sneakers, Clothing & Accessories

Follow: @baseline_kickz

What they sell: Luxury clothing

Follow: @_mcino_

What they sell: Luxury streetwear clothing, exclusive bags, hair accessories, sunglasses and footwear

Follow: @theshopferro

What they sell: Clothing with printed graphics

Follow: @highlyrecom

What they sell: Gym wear

Follow: @h_appeal_

14. MR. CUSTOM

What they sell: Custom designed quality shoes

Follow: @mr.custom1

15. BRAZYDESIGNS

What they sell: Handcrafted, custom designs for your denim.

Follow: @brazydesigns__

17. LMK CUSTOMS

What they sell: Custom designs

Follow: @customslmk

What they sell: Jewellery, arts and crafts.

Follow: @artearthblackrock

What they sell: Turbans and head wraps inspired by Afro-Atlantic culture

Follow: @turbante.se

20. SOFI’S CROWNS

What they sell: Hijabs and scarves

Follow: @sofis.crowns

What they sell: Hand-made reusable pads

Follow: @liveourvalues

Source: @irishblackowned