SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

21 black-owned Irish fashion brands for your next haul

by

Fashion is one way for us to express our most inner selves on the outside. Now more than ever, we are conscious about where our clothing, shoes and accessories come from and who the faces behind these companies are. Each of the following beautiful, black-owned brands are based in Ireland and are part of what makes Irish fashion so rich in culture and spirit. Click on each brand to see what they are all about and discover the source of your next fashion haul…

1. EMERALD & WAX & VIRTUE SHINE

What they sell: Clothes and accessories inspired by colour infused African prints…

Follow: @emeraldandwaxbyvirtueshine

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Emerald & Wax &Virtue Shine (@emeraldandwaxbyvirtueshine) on

 

2. M. I. O PRINTS

What they sell: Clothes with colourful prints and afro-centric vibes

Follow: @mio_prints

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M. I. O Prints (@mio_prints) on

 

3. UMOJA PRODUCTION

What they sell: Afro-centric fashion

Follow: @umoja_production

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by UmojaProduction (@umoja_production) on

 

4. FELAÁ BOUTIQUE

What they sell: Handmade, sustainable fashion

Follow: @felaa_boutique

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FeLAÁ Boutique (@felaa_boutique) on

 

5. SELF-MADE CLOTHING

What they sell: Reworked vintage garments and concept clothing

Follow: @selfmadeclo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SelfMade (@selfmadeclo) on

 

6. INFINITY CLOTHING

What they sell: Sportswear meets streetwear

Follow: @infinity_ireland

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by INFINITY Clothing (@infinity_ireland) on

 

7. DEUXES ATTIRE

What they sell: Irish streetwear

Follow: @deuxesattire

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deuxes Attire (@deuxesattire) on

 

8. MILANO PARCO

What they sell: Dresses for nights out and occasion wear

Follow: @milanoparco

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Milano Parco (@milanoparco) on

 

9. BASELINE KICKZ

What they sell: Exclusive Sneakers, Clothing & Accessories

Follow: @baseline_kickz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BASELINE KICKZ (@baseline_kickz) on

 

10. MCINO

What they sell: Luxury clothing

Follow: @_mcino_

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by M C I N O (@_mcino_) on

 

11. SHOPFERRO

What they sell: Luxury streetwear clothing, exclusive bags, hair accessories, sunglasses and footwear

Follow: @theshopferro

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shopferro (@theshopferro) on

 

12. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED

What they sell: Clothing with printed graphics

Follow: @highlyrecom

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Highly Recommended (@highlyrecom) on

 

13. H-APPEAL

What they sell: Gym wear

Follow: @h_appeal_

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by

 

14. MR. CUSTOM

What they sell: Custom designed quality shoes

Follow: @mr.custom1

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by MR. Custom (@mr.custom1) on

 

15. BRAZYDESIGNS

What they sell: Handcrafted, custom designs for your denim.

Follow: @brazydesigns__

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by OFFICIAL BRAZYDESIGNS (@brazydesigns__) on

 

17. LMK CUSTOMS

What they sell: Custom designs

Follow: @customslmk

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Lmk Customs (@customslmk) on

 

18. ART EARTH BLACKROCK

What they sell: Jewellery, arts and crafts.

Follow: @artearthblackrock

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Selwa Barnard (@artearthblackrock) on

 

19. TURBANTE-SE

What they sell: Turbans and head wraps inspired by Afro-Atlantic culture
Follow: @turbante.se

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Turbante-se (@turbante.se) on

 

20. SOFI’S CROWNS

What they sell: Hijabs and scarves

Follow: @sofis.crowns

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofi’s Crowns (@sofis.crowns) on

 

21. WE LIVE OUR VALUES

What they sell: Hand-made reusable pads

Follow: @liveourvalues

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by We Live Our Values (@liveourvalues) on

 

Source: @irishblackowned

Trending