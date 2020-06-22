21 black-owned Irish fashion brands for your next haul
Fashion is one way for us to express our most inner selves on the outside. Now more than ever, we are conscious about where our clothing, shoes and accessories come from and who the faces behind these companies are. Each of the following beautiful, black-owned brands are based in Ireland and are part of what makes Irish fashion so rich in culture and spirit. Click on each brand to see what they are all about and discover the source of your next fashion haul…
1. EMERALD & WAX & VIRTUE SHINE
What they sell: Clothes and accessories inspired by colour infused African prints…
Follow: @emeraldandwaxbyvirtueshine
2. M. I. O PRINTS
What they sell: Clothes with colourful prints and afro-centric vibes
Follow: @mio_prints
3. UMOJA PRODUCTION
What they sell: Afro-centric fashion
Follow: @umoja_production
4. FELAÁ BOUTIQUE
What they sell: Handmade, sustainable fashion
Follow: @felaa_boutique
5. SELF-MADE CLOTHING
What they sell: Reworked vintage garments and concept clothing
Follow: @selfmadeclo
6. INFINITY CLOTHING
What they sell: Sportswear meets streetwear
Follow: @infinity_ireland
7. DEUXES ATTIRE
What they sell: Irish streetwear
Follow: @deuxesattire
8. MILANO PARCO
What they sell: Dresses for nights out and occasion wear
Follow: @milanoparco
9. BASELINE KICKZ
What they sell: Exclusive Sneakers, Clothing & Accessories
Follow: @baseline_kickz
10. MCINO
What they sell: Luxury clothing
Follow: @_mcino_
11. SHOPFERRO
What they sell: Luxury streetwear clothing, exclusive bags, hair accessories, sunglasses and footwear
Follow: @theshopferro
12. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
What they sell: Clothing with printed graphics
Follow: @highlyrecom
13. H-APPEAL
What they sell: Gym wear
Follow: @h_appeal_
14. MR. CUSTOM
What they sell: Custom designed quality shoes
Follow: @mr.custom1
15. BRAZYDESIGNS
What they sell: Handcrafted, custom designs for your denim.
Follow: @brazydesigns__
17. LMK CUSTOMS
What they sell: Custom designs
Follow: @customslmk
18. ART EARTH BLACKROCK
What they sell: Jewellery, arts and crafts.
Follow: @artearthblackrock
19. TURBANTE-SE
What they sell: Turbans and head wraps inspired by Afro-Atlantic culture
Follow: @turbante.se
20. SOFI’S CROWNS
What they sell: Hijabs and scarves
Follow: @sofis.crowns
21. WE LIVE OUR VALUES
What they sell: Hand-made reusable pads
Follow: @liveourvalues
Source: @irishblackowned