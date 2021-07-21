2021 Paralympian Ellen Keane partners with Dove to help banish ‘perfect pit’ stereotypes

80% of women have said that any underarm skin issue is a big concern for them including but not limited to, redness, sensitivity, itching, irritation, and bumpiness and this leads to a lack of confidence about their underarms

Paralympian and Dove Ambassador Ellen Keane is teaming up with Dove to shed light on her own journey of underarm acceptance to encourage the women of Ireland to raise their arms up with confidence

Dove’s new Advanced Care Deodorants use well known skin care ingredients such as Vitamin E, Omega 6 and Vitamin B3 helping you to feel confident when raising your #ArmsUp

Summer is here and it can be the peak season of underarm insecurities. Research from Dove has revealed that 80% of women have said that any underarm skin issue is a big concern for them* including but not limited to, redness, sensitivity, itching, irritation, and bumpiness. These issues can be frustrating and can lead to women feeling less confident about their underarms. 9 in 10 have felt bad at some point about their underarms while 5 in 10 have worn something to cover up their underarms. Dove wants to banish underarm inhibitions and stereotypes of the ‘perfect pit’, supporting women in having confidence to put their #ArmsUp all summer long.

There is a direct correlation between underarm confidence and women’s overall confidence in themselves, further highlighting the extent of the impact of negative feelings towards underarms. Low confidence and underarm worries hold women back from fully participating in life. These inhibitions punctuate different aspects of their lives: emotionally, physically, intimately, at work, socialising and exercising. All of which inhibits them from expressing themselves, being in the moment, and from taking on opportunities. Dove wants to tackle this and show that all underarms deserve the best care no matter how you wear them – natural, shaved, tattooed or any other way!

Women have many beauty care products to take care of their specific body and face needs. However, we often forget to care for our underarms in the same way, despite most women experiencing several underarm skincare issues. Finally, there is an effective solution to care for the look and feel of underarms, giving women the confidence to raise their #ArmsUp with pride. Dove wants to encourage underarm confidence this summer through their new range of Dove Advanced Care Deodorants, tailored for specific underarms skin care needs.

Dove is focused on liberating Irish women from any underarm inhibitions, helping them be beautifully unselfconscious and able to freely participate in life. Dove wants to change the age-old narrative and ultimately take the judgment out of underarms, empowering women to embrace and care for theirs, however they look or style them. All underarms deserve the best, through products that deliver superior care and actively help manage their skin issues. When women are not worrying about their underarms, 90% claimed that they could focus on things that are important to them and are not held back from life.

Speaking about the Dove Advanced Care Deodorant launch, Paralympian Ellen Keane said: “We have all felt insecure about our underarms at some point, changed our outfit because we’re self-conscious, restricted how we move or even worn something to cover them up. It is time to banish our underarm insecurities and empower women to feel confident when raising their #ArmsUp. As a Paralympic swimmer my underarms are always on show. They can get irritated and sensitive from shaving and applying deodorant can cause a sting! I’ve been using the new Dove Advanced Care Deodorant with Vitamin E to soothe skin and all I can say is I wish I had cared for my underarms a little more before now. All underarms deserve the best care no matter how you wear them – natural, shaved, tattooed or any other way!”

Dove Advanced Care Deodorants use well known skin care ingredients like Vitamin E, Omega 6 and Vitamin B3 helping you to feel confident when raising your #ArmsUp. Through the range Dove have addressed specific skin needs, so you can choose the right one for you. Available in stores nationwide – RRP €5.90 for 200ml AP and €4.50 for 100ml roll on.

