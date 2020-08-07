’20 weeks down’: Rosanna Davison shares pregnancy update

Rosanna Davison has shared a pregnancy update with her followers and the expectant-mum is glowing. Earlier in the summer, Rosanna revealed she was pregnant with identical twin boys, which was the most joyous news after facing fertility struggles for years.

The soon-to-be mum-of-three opened up about her pregnancy and revealed she only has 16 weeks to go, “This week, the boys are the size of bananas!! 20 weeks down & about 16 left to go (all going well) Been feeling good this trimester apart from being knackered most of the time.”

“And no crazy cravings either but still can’t get enough icy cold fruit… watermelon, strawberries, frozen grapes,” she added.

The Irish model recently spoke to Gergie Crawford on her The Good Glow podcast. The mum discussed her experience with surrogacy and her pregnancy story and stressed that if she “can help even one other couple to feel less lonely & hopeless on their fertility journey, then I’ll be very happy indeed.”

Rosanna announced she was pregnant with twins in July. The presenter had suffered multiple miscarriages in the past and was even told she would probably never be able to carry her own baby due to a suspected immune system dysfunction.

“My doctor can’t offer a medical explanation for why I have been able to sustain this pregnancy and it will probably always remain one of life’s mysteries. However, we found out I was pregnant after the first month of lockdown when I was far more physically relaxed than I’ve been in years and enjoying the slow pace of family life at home, despite the anxiety and sadness in the outside world. So perhaps that time out from the stress of busy everyday life made all the difference. We still can’t quite believe it ourselves and it’s taken a long time to properly process it and feel ready to share the news.”

We really couldn’t be happier for Rosanna and cannot wait for her little boys to arrive.