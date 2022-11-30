20 seriously good secret Santa gifts under €20

Shopping on a budget this Christmas? You've come to the right place! We all know the festive period is a super expensive time of the year for most people, but that doesn't mean you can't get amazing gifts for your friends and family. It's especially hard when you have siblings, pals and parents to buy for, as well as secret Santa at work to take part in. Trying to think of unique presents that are different to the typical voucher or selection box can be hard when you have so many to buy for and a budget to stick to.

That's why we've searched high and low for the best gifts for under €20 to give you a helping hand when it comes to Christmas shopping on a budget. There truly is something for everyone here, so whether you know a skincare junkie, a chocolate-lover or a gal who loves to be cosy, you'll find the ideal gift for whoever it is that you're buying for. Whether you're looking for stocking fillers for your sister, a secret Santa gift for a colleague or a budget-friendly present for your bestie, the person you give any of these gift to will love them!

Sass & Belle Frida Planter at Very – RRP €18.99

Your bestie will be able to pop their favourite cactus or succulent in this vibrant planter and have a little piece of Mexico for your windowsill or indoor garden. Featuring shades of bold red and gorgeous green, shaped as charming Frida with pretty flowers in her hair. The planter is hand-painted too. Buy here.

Bag Pillow – RRP from €19

Introducing Bag Pillow, the perfect gift for anyone with a penchant for luxury things. Whether you are a handbag collector, a handbag lover, a personal shopper or a gift concierge, the Bag Pillow is a must have item for your consideration list this Christmas season. Remember that moment of pure joy, unboxing your premium handbag? Now you have the opportunity to re-live that feeling every time you use your designer handbag. By caring for your premium product correctly, you can retain its value, maintain its shape, prevent unnecessary creasing and damage and ultimately, continue to have that ‘just bought’ feeling every time you take your handbag off its shelf for use. Prices start at just €19 for a small size, with a solution to suit every designer bag, from Hermès to Chanel, Celine to Balenciaga. Buy here.

M&S Collection Faux Fur Spencer Bear Slipper Socks – RRP €20

Step into un-bear-lievable comfort with these fluffy slipper booties. They have an ankle-hugging cuff for snuggly warmth and feature a grippy paw-like sole. Our loveable mascot Spencer Bear forms the front, with his adorable face and pop-out ears. Made with recycled polyester. Buy here.

Patchology Best In Snow Moisturising Kit – RRP €18

The weather outside might be frightful, but that doesn’t mean your skin has to be. Cue this kit, complete with two masks that slip on like socks and mittens. They’ll moisturize your skin faster than you can make cocoa. Perfect Ten Hand and Cuticle Mask is lined with layers of intensely moisturizing macadamia oil, ultra-rich shea butter and rosehip oil to improve skin's elasticity. Your hands will feel baby-soft and deeply nourished in 10 minutes flat. Best Foot Forward Foot and Heel Mask is like your favourite pair of cozy socks, except loaded with nourishing shea butter and moisture-locking coconut oil. Patchology is available to purchase from Avoca, Lloyds Pharmacy and selected stockists nationwide.

Secret Santa Gift Set from Lush, Dundrum Town Centre – RRP €15

This duo of Christmas bathing treats straight from the Lush Workshop makes a very cute little gift. This set includes a Magical Santa bath bomb and Candy Cane reusable bubble bar. Available now from Lush, Dundrum Town Centre.

Trilogy Handy Must-Haves – RRP €15.95

This set of clean natural beauties are for on-the-go, and included is the epitome of clean beauty, Trilogy's iconic Certified Organic Rosehip Oil. This cult-favourite will nourish, hydrate and renew from top to toe. Quality tested with independently proven results, Trilogy guarantee 80% omegas 3, 6 and 9 content. This essential fatty acid-rich golden oil is non-greasy, quickly absorbed and helps improve overall skin health to leave your skin beaming. The set also includes their Ultra Hydrating Hand Cream – this quickly absorbed, soft cream with rosehip and New Zealand manuka honey leaves your hands feeling beautifully soft and nourished. Available from all good stores nationwide.

La Roche-Posay Cicaplast – RRP €14.50

Soothe, hydrate and protect your hands and lips with La Roche-Posay's Cicaplast range. The Cicaplast hand cream is a barrier cream that leaves an invisible protective glove-like effect, for overworked hands damaged by aggressions at home or at work. Cicaplast Baume Lips acts as a barrier treatment to soothe extremely dry lips. Available now in pharmacies nationwide.

Tangle Teezer – The Wet Detangler in Green Jungle – RRP €15.95

Tangle Teezer presents an enviable new shade for their bestselling brushes. The cult hair care brand are famed for their gentle and effective detangling. The festive green and suitability for all hair types makes them an ideal stocking filler this Christmas. Available pharmacies nationwide.

Lindor Maxi Ball Milk – RRP €19

Unwrap this giant Lindor Maxi Ball to reveal a collection of luxuriously smooth and delicate milk chocolate truffles, hiding irresistibly creamy, melt-in-the-mouth filling. It contains approx. 40 balls and is made with the finest ingredients. It’s a sure one to impress with its unique shape and irresistible contents this Christmas.

Avoca Collection Mini Guest Soaps Box – RRP €19.95

This superbly scented set contains four Avoca mini soap bars in their favourite fragrance blends including Lavender & Chamomile, Sea Salt & Lemon, Lemon Verbena and Tea Rose. All wrapped up in trademark colourful packaging and displayed in a gorgeous gift box. Buy here.

Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand and Body Lotion – RRP €14.50

Dr. Bronner's Organic Hand and Body Lotions are made with certified organic oils, free of synthetic ingredients and preservatives, and are gentle enough to be used anywhere – hands, face, or body. With organic jojoba oil to moisturise dry skin, the Dr. Bronner’s Organic Hand and Body Lotions also contain organic coconut oil, which assists with absorption, while organic hemp and avocado oils help keep skin smooth and supple. Blended with pure organic lavender and lavandin essential oils, this lavish lotion is the perfect treat for the hands and body. Buy here.

Garnier Ultimate Mask Trio Gift Set – RRP €15

The Garnier gift set is the ultimate mask trio for face, hair and eyes making it a perfect Christmas gift and at a great price too. Gift a loved one with their own luxurious pamper routine they can do from home. The Pomegranate face and Orange Juice eye sheet masks are enriched with Hyaluronic Acid, leaving skin intensely rehydrated and the eye area looking brighter. The 3 in 1 intensive hair treatment, blended with Banana and Shea, nourishes and conditions to leave hair irresistibly soft. Also worth noting is the sheet masks are compostable in your home-compost bin which means you can gift-giving greener this year. Available from Dunnes Stores, Tesco and all good pharmacies nationwide.

Sanctuary Spa Wake Up Well Gift Set – RRP €17

Wake up well with the Sanctuary Spa multi-tasking Sleep Mist. Scented with a heavenly blend of violet, jasmine & sandalwood, that is scientifically proven to help you fall asleep faster and for longer. Spritz on the face, body or pillow to ease your loved one into a deep slumber, while hydrating hyaluronic acid moisturises and replenishes skin while you sleep. Formulated with 94% ingredients of natural origin, our sleep mist is cruelty free, mineral oil free and vegan friendly. Available from Boots.ie and good pharmacies nationwide.

Women’s Barbour Terrier Fairisle Socks – RRP €12.50

Perfect for yourself or for a gift, the Women's Barbour Terrier Fairisle Socks offer the wearer complete all day comfort and are cut from a cotton rich fabric in a novelty terrier dog print that also feature the Barbour logo to the sole. Available from www.butterbiscuit.ie.

Farah Notebook Set from Boots – RRP €12.50

This noteworthy Farah gift set consists of a body wash 100ml and a 2in1 shampoo & conditioner 100ml in addition to an exclusive Farah notepad. The toiletries contain moisturising Aloe Vera and are fragranced with a contemporary masculine woody scent. The Farah notepad is A5 size and lined. Available now in Boots stores nationwide or online at www.boots.ie.

Belkin Portable Power Bank from Currys.ie – RRP €19.99

This stocking filler packs a punch as it’s a powerful one that is compatible with any smartphone or tablet. It provides up to 4 full charges and can charge up to 3 devices at once. Includes USB-A to USB-C cable too. Buy from Currys.ie here.

Nivea Rainbow Soft Skin Gift Set – RRP €14

Nivea has a great gift collection this year – this Rainbow Soft Skin set is a four-piece in a reusable box. The set includes Fresh Cherry deodorant, Pink Grapefruit shower gel, Soft Moisturising Cream, and Gentle Cleansing Cream Wash. Available from all good pharmacies and retailers nationwide.

The Body Shop Natural Form, Turn It Up and Everproof Mascaras – RRP €17 each

The Natural Form, Turn It Up and the waterproof Everproof Mascaras are tailored for creating your preferred lash look – we love that there is a choice for whatever you feel like creating. The entire Christmas collection is available in The Body Shop stores and select pharmacies nationwide.

The Nana, beloved Irish writer Alice Taylor’s 30th book

The Nana has a special place in the Irish family and in the Irish heart. She is the precious link between generations. In the past, Nana was the person who passed on family lore, traditions, and all aspects of homemaking, including baking and cooking, crafts, ‘making do’, taking care of animals, and enhancing everyday living. Alice’s memory of grandmothers goes back a long way to her own Nanas, both born in the 1860s. Now Alice herself is a Nana, and with her quintessential empathy and warmth, she explores the old and the new, the Nana of yesteryear and of today. Buy here.

The Body Shop Angels & Garlands Headband & Scrunchie Duo – RRP €8

Angels & Garlands Headband & Scrunchie Duo is an obvious choice for those with a penchant for hair care accessories.