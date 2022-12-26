20 movies leaving Netflix before the New Year
A new month (and year!) means a whole new host of movies and TV shows to look forward to watching on Netflix. But, with all the new films and programmes, means we’ll have to say goodbye to some too.
Netflix has revealed the movies and shows that are leaving the streaming platform on December 31 and there’s some titles we’ll be very sad to see leave. So, while there’s still some time, have a look at the list below and binge-watch all of your favourites before we have to see them leave for good.
A Guy and a Gal
Barbie: A Fairy Secret
Burlesque
Cheech & Chong’s Nest
Clueless
Drop Dead Fred
Flight
Hairspray
Hitch
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1
Inside man
Jumanji
The Little Rascals
Madagascar
Scream 4
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Silver Linings Playbook
Straight Outta Compton
United 93
10000 Hours