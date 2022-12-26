20 movies leaving Netflix before the New Year

A new month (and year!) means a whole new host of movies and TV shows to look forward to watching on Netflix. But, with all the new films and programmes, means we’ll have to say goodbye to some too.

Netflix has revealed the movies and shows that are leaving the streaming platform on December 31 and there’s some titles we’ll be very sad to see leave. So, while there’s still some time, have a look at the list below and binge-watch all of your favourites before we have to see them leave for good.

A Guy and a Gal

Barbie: A Fairy Secret

Burlesque

Cheech & Chong’s Nest

Clueless

Drop Dead Fred

Flight

Hairspray

Hitch

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1

Inside man

Jumanji

The Little Rascals

Madagascar

Scream 4

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Silver Linings Playbook

Straight Outta Compton

United 93

10000 Hours