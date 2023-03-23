20 fun things to do each day instead of scrolling on your phone

In our downtime from the working week, it’s very easy for us to get sucked into the black hole that is our phones.

We’ll open it up to respond to a text message, and the next thing we know, we’ve spent two hours scrolling through TikTok, playing a mind-numbing game or watching endless true crime documentaries on YouTube.

We know full well that our time can be put to better use – we spend a lot of our days looking at screens already, and so the last thing we should be doing during our free time is having our eyes glued to our phones.

If you’re looking for some new hobby inspiration to give yourself a break from screen time, then you’ve come to the right place! We’ve set out a list of 20 amazing, inexpensive and fun things that you can do in your free time. Best of all – they don’t have to involve any screens!

Have a look through these ideas below, and see if any of them tickle your fancy:

1. Go for a walk

There’s nothing better than getting some fresh air.

2. Start reading a new book

Get lost in the pages…

3. Learn a new language

Hola, bonjour, konnichiwa!

4. Play an instrument

Will it be piano or guitar?

5. Do a meditation

Take a few moments for yourself…

6. Begin a spring clean

Every home needs one!

7. Take part in a workout

You’ll feel great afterwards.

8. Learn how to knit

Channel your inner Taylor Swift and make yourself a cardigan!

Credit: Taylor Nation

9. Try out a new makeup look

Get all glammed up…

10. Bake a delicious cake

Become the next Mary Berry!

11. Make a piece of art for your home

Get crafty!

12. Go for a coffee with a friend

Have a little catch up.

13. Write a journal entry

Make a note of how you’re really feeling.

14. Plan an exciting holiday

Where will your next destination be?

15. Clear out your wardrobe

Make room for some new clothes!

16. Indulge in a luxurious bath

Give yourself a relaxing break…

17. Enjoy making a home cooked meal

Spend some time in the kitchen.

18. Go for a drive

Go and see some sights.

19. Start writing a novel

You know you’ve always wanted to!

20. Sing karaoke

Even if you don’t have the voice of an angel!