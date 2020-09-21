20 cosy jumpers and cardigans perfect for the Autumn months

Sweater weather is slowly but surely creeping up on us, and we for one couldn’t be more excited.

We absolutely love this time of year — when the leaves turn brown, there’s a nip in the air just about cold enough to stick the fire on, and the never ending cups of tea and the occasional pumpkin spiced latte or hot chocolate bring us a ridiculous amount of joy.

Not forgetting, it’s finally time to revisit our autumn-winter wardrobe and dig out our favourite cosy jumpers, to keep us company well into the new year.

Lately we’ve been on the hunt for some new cosy jumpers and cardigans which strike the perfect balance between comfort and style, and we think we’ve found a fair few to add to our collection. Here’s a list of just some of our favourites.

Next – Rainbow Jumper, €31

H&M – Rhinestone Buttoned Cardigan, €27.99

Noisy May – Pink and Orange Ombre Jumper, €52.99

New Look – Off-White Cable Knit Cardigan, €32.99

ASOS – Zip Front Jumper, €41.99

Simply Be – Ivory V Neck Rib Cardigan, €21.50

& Other Stories – Mock Neck Sweater, €39

& Other Stories – Bee Button Black Cardigan, €79

& Other Stories – Lilac Collared Cardigan, €69

Only – High Neck Jumper with Ruffles, €52.99

Stradivarius – Cable Knit Cropped Cardigan with Gold Buttons, €29.99

Reclaimed Vintage – Animal Print Jumper, €48.99

In The Style Plus – Knitted Cardigan in Cream, €48.99

Whistles – Puff Short Sleeve Knit, €55

Monki – Cropped Turtleneck Knit, €30

Vera Moda – High Neck Knitted Pullover, €39.99

Reclaimed Vintage – Pointelle and Bobble Stitch Jumper in Lilac, €44.99

Dorothy Perkins – Lemon Ruffle Sleeve Jumper, €13

H&M – Cable Knit Cardigan, €34.99

Free People – Season Change Jumper in Red, €176.99