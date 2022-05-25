19 children & 2 adults have died following school shooting in Texas

21 people have tragically died following a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday morning.

At approximately 11:30am, the shooter opened fire on a classroom of students at Robb Elementary School. It was initially reported that the death toll included 14 students and one teacher, however, CNN reported that the death toll has now risen to include 19 students, one teacher and one other adult civilian.

The students killed were in the second, third and fourth grade, which means that they would be between 7 and 10-years-of-age.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, the shooter, who identifies as local resident Salvador Romas, previously shot his grandmother before making his way over to the school that morning. Although, it’s been reported that his grandmother’s injuries are non-fatal, Romas is now dead and it is believed that police killed him.

As a nation we must ask: When in God’s name will we stand up to the gun lobby? When in God’s name will we do what needs to be done? I’m sick and tired of it. We have to act. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 25, 2022

In a lengthy address about the shooting, President of the United States Joe Biden said, “Beautiful, innocent second, third, and fourth graders. How many scores of little children who witnessed what happened, see their friends die, as if they're in a battlefield for God's sake.”

“To lose a child is like having a piece of your soul ripped away. There's a hollowness in your chest; you feel like you're being sucked into it and never going to be able to get out, suffocating. It is never quite the same. It's a feeling shared by the siblings, the grandparents, the family members, the community that's left behind.”

“As a nation, we have to ask, when in God's name are we going to stand up to gun lobbying? When in God's name will we do what we all know in our gut that needs to be done?” Biden said before going on to list a number of other horrific school shooting incidents.