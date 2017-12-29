16-year-old male charged following yesterday’s collision on the N7

According to emerging reports, a 16-year-old boy from Tallaght has appeared in court following yesterday's road traffic accident on the N7 in Co Kildare.

While following up on reports of a burglary in Athy, Gardaí intercepted a vehicle on the N7 Naas Road at approximately 3.45pm on Thursday.

The vehicle stopped briefly before speeding off and colliding with another car on the Naas Road at Junction 8, Johnstown.

Arrests were made in the aftermath of the incident, and today it has been confirmed that the aforementioned 16-year-old has been charged following a special sitting of Naas District Court.

The youth, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, and possession of articles with intent to commit burglary

The driver and occupant of the other car were uninjured.