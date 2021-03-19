150m people are connected to at least one person in Ireland!

Global grá for Ireland as Facebook reveals 150 million people worldwide are connected to at least one person living in Ireland

As the nation stayed apart for yet another St. Patrick’s Day, Facebook has released data that reveals Ireland is a truly connected nation as culture and grá for Ireland goes worldwide. With a much loved diaspora that stretches right across the world, data shows that more than 150 million people worldwide are connected on Facebook to at least one person living in Ireland.

In the absence of in person celebrations this St Patrick’s Day, people around the world got together online to celebrate Irish culture, heritage and have the infamous ‘craic’. The data shows that more than eight million people around the globe are members of over 18,000 Groups related to Ireland, whilst the United Kingdom, Poland, Romania, Brazil and Italy are the countries most connected on Facebook to people living in Ireland.

Gareth Lambe, Head of Facebook Ireland said:

“It’s no surprise that Ireland is a connected culture online. Over the last year we’ve seen a rise in the use of our platforms as people interact with their communities. It’s been a tough year and once again we celebrated St. Patrick's Day differently. However, in true Irish spirit, our communities gathered online to celebrate through virtual parades and events. We’ve also had an amazing response to our Positivity Parade in aid of Aware. People across Ireland shared photos and videos to create a virtual parade, and together the campaign raised €5,000 for Aware. We hope everyone around the world had a very Happy St. Patrick’s Day”

The Facebook Positivity Parade video in aid of Aware, was Inspired by the community spirit shown across Ireland throughout the pandemic and created to bring people together online in the absence of in-person celebrations this St. Patrick’s Day. To watch the Facebook Positivity Parade visit the Facebook Ireland page.