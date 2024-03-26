15-year-old boy arrested following stabbing attack on Antrim teen

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another teenage boy in County Antrim.

In a statement, the PSNI detailed that the incident occurred in the Knockmore Road area of Lisburn at around 7.40pm last night (Monday, March 25).

At the time, a 14-year-old boy was approached by a group of teenagers. The boy was then attacked by the group, and was stabbed in the lower back as a result.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the 14-year-old was later taken to hospital to receive medical attention.

A spokesperson for the PSNI has confirmed that the injuries the boy received are not believed to be life-threatening.

When PSNI officers attended the scene, they quickly located a 15-year-old boy. He has since been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possession of an offence weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 15-year-old boy, whose identity remains withheld from the public, continues to be in police custody at this time.

PSNI investigators have explained that their inquiries into the stabbing attack are ongoing.

Officers are now appealing to those who were in the Knockmore Road area at the time, those who noticed any suspicious activity, or those who may have captured dashcam or mobile footage, to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference number 1745 of 25/03/24.