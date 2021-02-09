14 foodie treats and experiences to order online for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, love is well and truly in the air.

Usually around this time of year, couples around the world would be scrambling to make restaurant reservations, taking any booking they could find. However, that is certainly not the case in 2021.

Instead everyone will be celebrating Valentine’s Day from the comfort of their home, forced to find new, meaningful ways to mark the occasion with their significant other.

That’s why we’ve pulled together this delicious list of foodie offerings available for you and your other half to enjoy this February 14. From gourmet food hampers to restaurant kits and tasting menus, there’s something for everyone.

While you might be missing out on the romantic restaurant experience, that doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy your fair share of fine dining, all while staying home.

Available is a sumptuous five course Meal Box, priced at just €55 for two, this indulgent treat includes, to preview just some highlights, a pasta course of potato and parmesan gnocchi with cashel blue cheese and a rosemary sauce and a seasonal main of Airfield Estate Jacob's Lamb served two ways, alongside Jerusalem artichoke and cavolo nero kale.

Also available is a Sweet Treat Box for Two for just €25 per box. This is not only beautifully presented but full of old school favourites like jammie dodgers and contemporary delights such as rosewater meringue kisses. A great doorstep option for those who can't be with loved ones.

This Valentine’s, AVOCA have launched a collection of beautiful hampers to celebrate Valentine’s Day at home in style. The hamper collection includes seven hampers ranging from €20 – €175, making sure there’s an option for every budget, with each hamper designed for the ultimate Valentine’s celebration at home.

Fancy a rooftop rendezvous from the comfort of your own home? Sophie’s Rooftop have just launched Sophie’s at Home, Restaurant Kits kicking things off with the perfect date night for Valentine’s Day. The Head Chefs have deliciously designed a Sophie’s signature three-course menu, packed with all the ingredients you’ll need to put on your very own masterclass and whip up Roasted Butternut Squash, Pine Nut & Goat’s Cheese Cannelloni in a Parmesan Sauce to start, followed by an impressive Irish Beef Wellington for your Main. Last but not least, indulge in a Chocolate & Strawberry Dome and a sweet chocolate box with Bon Bons, Macaroons & Bailey’s Chocolate Truffles. Perfection.

Priced at €85, the kit includes all you need to prepare a show stopping three-course meal for two people and a step-by-step cooking guide to help you along the way!

These Valentine’s gift hampers come in a range of options, from the luxury Valentines Weekend hamper, the virtual Valentine’s gift box or a wine lover’s dream delivery, as well as bespoke gluten free gift boxes. With prices starting from €25, these gorgeous hampers include everything from gingerbread, dodgy jammers ‘love’ biscuits, chocolate chip cookies and rose meringues to passionfruit jam and dukka as well as prosecco, tea or coffee.

When someone buys a Gourmet Tart Company hamper, they directly support 70 local Irish jobs and it is more important than ever to shop local and support Irish businesses.

Toast to the times in style with this Vintage Cocktail Club limited edition Valentine’s Bellini Box. Priced at €65 this stunning gift includes 1 Bottle of Alesso Prosecco, 5 x 100ml Fresh Fruit Pouch Purees (Peach, Passionfruit, Mango, Raspberry, Strawberry), 2 Vintage Cocktail Club Retro 1920’s Champagne Coupe Glasses and a chocolate treat box filled with White & Dark Chocolate Strawberries. Champagne Option available at €130.

A basket filled with a selection of our favourite treats from the Hen's Teeth store, to gift that special someone in your life this Valentine’s Day. Priced at €80, this luxury basket includes: a personalised message, pet nat bubbles, craft cocktail, coco caramel hazelnuts, harry's nut butter – extra hawt, kold hot sauce and wary meyers soap.

Introducing the Tomahawk Roast home meal kits, a box full to the brim with all you need to cook up a show stopping Roast Dinner in the safety of your own home. The team at Tomahawk, know their meat and have spent months and months researching where to source the best steaks, and how to cook it to perfection with the very best seasoning and grilling techniques. Priced from €69, choose from either Irish Leg of Lamb or Irish Rib of Beef. You will be provided with all you need including the seasoning, sides and sauces and an expert grill master cooking guide.

Dollard & Co’s beautifully presented cheese and charcuterie boxes are created from the finest artisan Irish produce. Each box serves 2 to 3 people and is a delicious addition to a night in. Enjoy as an appetiser, after dinner treat or simply pair with your favourite wine for an evening of grazing at home.

The Irish Cheese Grazing Box is priced from €24.95 and includes Knockanore Cheddar, Young Buck Blue, Tipperary Brie, Milleens, Crackers, Olives & Grapes. Pair with the Charcuterie Grazing Box (€21.95) which includes a selection of Cured Artisan Meats, Dollard & Co Relish and Rosemary & Sea Salt Breadsticks.

A selection of bubbles and wine from Aldi

Whether you’re spending the day (on Zoom) with a friend for Gal-entine’s or having a romantic candlelit meal for two at home, treat yourself to one of Aldi’s great value, top quality tipples. Available in stores now for as little as €4, these bottles are sure to set hearts aflutter!

Enjoy a romantic dinner for two in a box, delivered ready to heat and serve to your home with a choice specially designed Valentine menus The Love Zone (€105) and The Love Is In The Air (€120) with the option to upgrade and add on wines, prosecco, cheese board and a choice of two bouquets.

Some of our favourite menu items include the pan-fried potato crab cakes which are served with a lemon and caper vinaigrette, or the main option of Hereford beef medallions served with salsa verde, buttermilk mash, honey and thyme roasted carrots. Not forgetting of course, the perfect Valentine’s dessert option, raspberry meringue roulade — yum!

Love is in the air this Valentine’s Day, and The Green Grocer’s Daughter range of hampers is a great way to show you care. Ranging from Love Actually (€49.50), Love = Love (€85) to Love Is All You Need (€250), these luxury hampers are filled with the ingredients for the perfect romantic night-in guaranteed to delight the one you hold most dear.

Kinara Group, the award-winning middle eastern trio of restaurants is offering a collection-only menu, which makes for the perfect Valentine's date night at home this year.

Popular main dishes include Nehari Gosht, tenderloin of beef served in a spicy curry sauce with fresh ginger and coriander and Jalfreezi Jhinga, jumbo prawns cooked with peppers, onions and spiced garlic both will be a real treat.

Priced 15% lower than their usual sit-in prices, orders can be made by Whatsapp on Feb 14, and early orders are advised on the day. Menu available here.

Valentine’s Day just got extra sweet this year as Krispy Kreme partners with iconic confectionery brand, Swizzels Love Hearts. The limited-edition Krispy Kreme Love Heart doughnuts are heart-shaped with the classic Swizzle Love Hearts messages. A box of Krispy Kreme Love Hearts is the perfect way to show your affection for your partner, galentine, best friend or family member. The Swizzles Love Hearts come in 12 Valentine’s messages and priced €2.95 each or choose your own dozen for €18.95 including ‘My hero’, ‘BFF’, ‘I love you’ and ‘Happy’.

All doughnuts are available via our click & serve, in store takeaway, via the drive through or delivered direct to your loved ones door via Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Stillgarden, the Dublin 8 independent and experimental Distillery, has created an array of beautiful gift boxes so you can enjoy Valentine’s celebrations from the comfort of your home.

Priced from €50, each box contains a Stillgarden premade cocktail along with two glasses, two reusable straws, two premium mixers, a valentine’s card and 2 vouchers for the garden tour to be used at a later date.

Choose from the Cosmo Star-Crossed gift box, the Romantic Raspberry Soiree gift box (with Raspberry Collins) and the O’Maro Amore Gift Box each of which is available to purchase via their online shop. Same day delivery is available in Dublin for orders placed before noon on February 14.