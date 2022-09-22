13 Going On 30’s Jennifer Garner shares emotional tribute to her dad

13 Going On 30 star Jennifer Garner has shared an emotional tribute to her dad to mark his birthday, with sweet anecdotes and a list of impressive achievements.

Jennifer took to Instagram to share a lovely photo of her and her dad smiling from ear to ear to her 13.6M followers.

The actress captioned the image with her sweet words that read, “Happy birthday. Billy Jack Garner, son of George Floyd and Exie Mae. Eagle Scout. @tamu Corps Cadet and Rosee Volunteer. Class of 1960. Union Carbide Chemical Engineer for close to 40 years”.

“Beloved member of Christ Church United Methodist for 47 years. Adored father to my sisters and me for 53 years. Sweet on our mom for 57 years and counting”.

“In my dad, my Grandfather had a best little buddy, his brilliant adorable sidekick. They were two peas in a pod, until my Grandfather lost his life in an accident. At 11 years old my dad became man of the house- working a paper route, setting up pins at the bowling alleys, helping his mother take care of things at home”.

She continued, “Kind men at church took little Billy Jack under their wing, got him involved in Boy Scouts, pointed him towards college (You’ve never met an Aggie more proud to be an Aggie)”.

“My sisters and I fuss over our mom- she is salt of the earth, wise, adorable and cozy. But don’t think for one second that we aren’t proud Daddy’s Girls. We have the OG Girls Dad- the best Grandad out there, the ultimate problem solver and world class hugger”.

The 50-year-old closed off by sweetly saying, “We are so proud to be yours, Dad. We celebrate you every day and love you. Happy Birthday”.

Many famous faces and fans of the Miracles From Heaven actress headed to the comments to wish her dad a happy birthday and to commend Jennifer for her kind words.

The Help actress Viola Davis penned, “The BEST birthday blessing!! Happiest of birthdays Mr Garner, You are blessed and highly favoured”.

“How lucky you all are!!”, wrote cookbook author Ina Garten. Comedian Chelsea Handler added, “So sweet”.

Jennifer’s dad, Billy, has three daughters of which Jennifer is the middle child. The actress’ other sisters are named Susannah and Melissa. The family are known for their close bond, which Jennifer often shares online.