12,500+ participants have registered for Cork City Marathon with organisers reminding runners to stay safe in the sun

The final countdown to the Cork City Marathon is underway with thousands of runners and supporters set to descend on the city centre this Sunday morning.

Online registrations for the full marathon, half marathon and new 10k race closed at midnight last night but people can still register in-person at the Cork City Marathon Expo at the Concert Hall in City Hall on Friday from 12pm – 7pm and on Saturday from 11am – 6pm.

Organisers are looking forward to seeing a record number of participants out on the course. More than 12,500 runners from 37 countries have registered with over 4,000 runners travelling to Cork from outside the county for the weekend.

The fine weather seen in recent weeks is predicted to hold for the weekend and temperatures on Sunday morning are expected to be in the mid-teens. As a result, runners are being advised to follow a number of steps to protect themselves in the heat. Water stations will be available along the route and these can be found on the marathon map on the official Cork City Marathon website.

Dr. Jason Van der Velde is Chief Medical Officer for Cork City Marathon and he has the following advice:

Make sure to wear the high factor sunscreen you’ll be wearing on race day during any final training runs. There’s only one thing worse than a sunscreen you’re not used to dripping in your eyes and that’s visiting the medical tent with totally preventable sunburn.

Remember to eat and drink as you have done during your training. Now is not the time to change anything that’s been working for you so far.

On race day, there’s a tendency to over-drink, particularly on a sunny day. Overhydration, particularly with water, is far more dangerous than dehydration.

There will be a team of medics available on the day and if anyone has any concerns they should go directly to one of the stewards.

Dr. Van der Velde said; “Cork City Marathon is such a fantastic event and having a clear sunny day enhances the atmosphere. However, the heat can pose a number of risks for runners so it’s important that they follow these simple steps to ensure they remain safe on the day. We want everyone, runners and supporters alike, to enjoy the experience which is why it’s important to follow the advice over the coming days.”

Supporters are also advised to wear suitable sun protection such as a high factor sunscreen and a hat and to ensure they bring a supply of water with them as they may be standing in the sun for quite some time.

All runners are required to register in the Concert Hall at Cork City Hall on Friday or Saturday where they will be able to collect their race number and race pack.

The full marathon will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.15am and the 10k race will start on St Patrick’s Street at 8.45m. The half marathon will start on Monahan Road at 10.15am. All races finish on St Patrick’s Street.

People are advised of road closures across the city and information on these can be found on the official Cork City Marathon website www.corkcitymarathon.ie.