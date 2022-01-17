12 Vegetarian recipes to help liven up your Meat-Free Mondays

It’s another beautiful Meat-Free Monday — a day to embrace vegetarian cooking and try some delicious new meat-free recipes.

If you’re trying to cut down on the amount of meat you and your family eat, then Meat-Free Monday is a wonderful opportunity to incorporate some new, tasty foods which you might not ordinarily eat. Plus, cutting down on your meat consumption has numerous environmental and health benefits. So what have you got to lose?

Here’s a little list of just some of the vegetarian-friendly recipes which we’ve been loving lately, in case any of you are stuck for dinner inspiration this evening. From winter warmers to quick and easy meals, there really is a recipe for everyone!

Stuffed Sweet Potatoes

If you’re looking for a simple yet satisfying dish to try your hand at this Meat-Free Monday, then these stuffed sweet potatoes are the perfect recipe for you!

Cauliflower Macaroni & Cheese

This is a foolproof recipe which the whole family is sure to love.

Roasted Turnip & Thyme Soup

There truly is nothing better at the end of a long dreary day, than a tasty bowl of hot homemade soup — yum!

Caramelised Onion & Goat’s Cheese Tart

We absolutely adore the flavours from the sumptuous caramelised onions and sharp goat’s cheese in this flaky pastry tart.

Shepherdless Pie

A delicious veggie-friendly twist on a classic comfort food dish.

Kale Penne Carbonara

If you’re on the hunt for an effortless, quick and easy mid-week meal to keep everyone satisfied, then this is it!

Mushroom Wellington

This hearty, earthy all-in-one vegetarian main course is perfect for any special occasion or Tuesday afternoon.

Courgette Quesadillas

For a Mexican supper, make this simple quesadilla with any leftover vegetables and cheese you have lying around in your fridge.

Simple Quinoa Salad

If you’re looking for an easy, veggie-friendly side dish to help bulk up your main, then this basic recipe is the perfect choice.

Tortellini with Spring Asparagus & Earthy Mushrooms

Make sure to make the most of this delightful dish when asparagus comes into season this spring.

Quinoa, Butterbean & Butternut Squash Burger

If you’re trying to meal-prep, then these flavourful burgers keep well in the fridge for up to four days. Make sure to serve with slices of ripe avocado!

Slow Cooker Barley & Mushroom Risotto

With the cold spell we’ve been having lately, it’s the perfect excuse to get the slow cooker our and try this hearty recipe.