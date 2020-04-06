12 romantic comedies that will always put a smile on your face

We are all feeling pretty overwhelmed by the current pandemic. One thing that has helped us is switching off for a couple of hours and watching a movie. We haven't got the energy to watch anything too serious or heavy, which is why romantic comedies have been our go-to over the past few weeks.

They're easy to watch and always manage to put a smile on your face so we've put together a list of the 12 top rom-coms that you need to watch during the lockdown. They'll offer you a sense of relief and joy for a couple of hours and that's something we could all do with right now.

1. About Time

Because Domhnall Gleeson and Rachel McAdams are the adorable duo we all need.

2. Notting Hill

Charming, heartwarming and absolutely hilarious. Hugh Grant at his finest.

3. Leap Year

Amy Adams ventures across the Emerald Isle with Matthew Goode. Every girls' dream tbh.

4. The Wedding Planner

Jennifer Lopez, Karev from Grey's Anatomy and Matthew McConaughey, what more could you ask for?

5. The Proposal

It takes two to make a thing go right!

6. Two Weeks Notice

Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant star in this underrated rom-com. Maybe fast-forward Trump's cameo though?

7. Bridget Jones's Diary

What else would you watch when you're self-isolating all by yourself?

8. My Best Friend's Wedding

Watch it for the I Say A Little Prayer scene alone.

9. The Holiday

I don't care if it isn't Christmas time, we need Mr Napkin Head in our lives.

10. Me Before You

Emilia Clarke and Sam Claflin star in this heartbreaking movie about never giving up on love.

11. When Harry Met Sally

I'll have what she's having. The ultimate '80s rom-com.

12. Sleepless In Seattle

Swoon over Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in this adorable '90s movie.