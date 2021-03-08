12 Empowering podcasts to listen to this International Women’s Day

Happy International Women’s Day to each and every woman out there! Today, on March 8 we celebrate womanhood, and all of the fine ladies in our lives who have encouraged us to become the brilliant women we are.

For the day that’s in it we’ve decided to shine a light on some of our favourite female hosted podcasts which continue to entertain, educate and empower us in every single episode. If you’re on the lookout for new podcast recommendations then we highly suggest that you check out the below list, and support some pretty amazing ladies.

This one is for all of the girl-bosses out there! Hillary Kerr, the co-founder of Who What Wear, chronicles the career changes of many well-known career women who have started over, and made a name for themselves, through easy-going, informal yet highly fascinating conversations.

As stated in the podcast’s description, Call Your Girlfriend is “A podcast for long distance besties everywhere.” Co-hosted by BFFs, Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow talk us through everyday issues, struggles and annoyances which women face on the day-to-day, along with light-hearted and often funny content which the pair are passionate about at the moment. Their podcasts can cover topics ranging from career advice, to current events or the books and TV shows they’re loving right now. Listening to this one is like eavesdropping on the two girls sitting in front of you on the bus, while they have a lengthy, in depth catch-up.

If you’re a fan of The (US) Office, then this is the podcast for you. Stars of this hit American mockumentary, Jenna Fisher and Angela Kingsly host the ultimate re-watch podcast; whereby each week they watch an episode of The Office and then come together to discuss exclusive behind-the-scenes info from the two ladies who were there. They also have a host of guests on the show, from former co-stars to directors, writers and crew members who all have an array of fascinating stories from their days on the show.

Jennifer O'Dwyer and Sophie White are two hilarious Irish mammies, who endure the endless hassles which every Irish mother is all too familiar with. On their weekly podcast these two women talk about anything and everything to do with the little gremlins taking up a place at the table, in their highly entertaining, comedic style, which many will relate on a literal level.

Death, Sex & Money is a podcast about the big questions and hard choices that are often left out of polite conversation. Host Anna Sale talks to celebrities you've heard of—and to regular people you haven't—about the Big Stuff: relationships, money, family, work and making it all count while we're here.

Susan Vollenweider and Beckett Graham shine a light on some of the great women which the history books forgot to mention. In this gripping, highly informative podcast, listeners can enjoy tales from the past in which certain women played key roles, including fun facts, tidbits, deep dives and more.

If lockdown has turned you into a culinary queen then this might be the podcast for you! Radio Cherry Bombe features interviews with the coolest, most creative women in the world of food. Each week, host Kerry Diamond, co-founder and editorial director of the indie magazine Cherry Bombe, chats to the chefs, bakers, pastry chefs, stylists, food writers, cookbook authors, and others, who are all making it happen in the world of food.

While the High Low Podcast might be over for now, there’s still an abundance of fun-filled episodes to catch up on. This enthralling podcast, hosted by some of our favourite female writers, Dolly Alderton and Pandora Sykes, covers everything and anything, from highbrow to lowbrow pop culture.

Hosted by best-selling Irish author, Caroline Foran, Owning It: The Anxiety Podcast has “everything you need to hear to get on top of your anxiety. This practical and relaxed series explores everything from what anxiety is and why it happens to us, how our brains work and why it’s actually very normal to the various tools and techniques necessary for owning it,” as the description reads. If you’re struggling with your anxiety, or feel like there’s nobody in your life who ‘gets it’, then we seriously cannot recommend this podcast enough.

How To Be A Girl follows the day-to-day life of a Seattle mother and her transgender daughter as they discuss their life together and the challenges they face. This podcast is sweet and tender, with plenty of heartfelt moments, with cracks of lighthearted humour and silliness. If you’re interested in learning more about parenting and transgender issues then this is the podcast for you.

If you want to start your own business and be your own boss, then what better way to pick up a few tips and tricks, than be hearing from somebody who’s actually done it? Melanie Mitro successfully runs her own social media business, after starting off with no money, experience or clue what she was getting herself into. In her podcast, we learn all about how Melanie pushed herself and persevered to get to where she is today. It’s seriously inspirational for anyone who’s thinking about starting over.

Nicole Byer is single and has been for decades. She’s smart, funny and flirty. So the question is why is she perpetually single? This podcast is a quest to find that answer. Every week, Nicole invites a comedian, friend, or ex-fling to interview their dating life and figure out her own. This is such a hilarious, lighthearted, female-fronted podcast which is sure to put a smile on your face while out on your daily walks. Just make sure that your earphones are connected properly, as it can get ridiculously rude in parts…