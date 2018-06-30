11 tasty SALADS to prep, because clearly, it’s way too hot to cook
Who feels like turning on the oven and baking a heavy, hot dish? Nope, us neither.
Quick to make, fresh and healthy, salads are pretty much our go-to meal at the moment, and with today being probably the hottest day of the year (or at least that's how we feel), we can't really see ourselves making anything else for dinner.
If they include enough carbs, a tasty dressing and some protein, salads can be a perfectly balanced meal for your family. Try some of the recipes below
1. Ham and pasta salad
2. Quinoa, beans and feta salad
3. Chorizo, cherry tomato and onion salad
4. Spring cabbage, apple and prawn salad
5. Harissa chicken with chickpea salad
6. Irish crab, avocado & mango salad
7. Pineapple, avocado and black bean salad
8. Chicken pesto salad
9. Wild rice salad
10. Scallop, pine-nut and lemon salad
11. Freekah salad with beetroot and feta