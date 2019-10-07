SHEmazing!
follow us
more
 

10 vintage inspired wedding gowns that we are totally inspired by

by

Firstly, congratulations on your engagement – how EXCITING!

Now that the ring is on the finger, it is time to start planning your big day, and there is no better place to start than with the dress. 

While we accept that most people will go for a classic and traditional white gown – but what about adding a hint of vintage?

You know the tradition of "something old, something new, something bored and something blue"? 

Well why not incorporate your "something old" into the style of your gorgeous dress? We love that idea. 

Check out some of the most beautiful vintage-style dresses that Pinterest has to offer.

1. 1950's vibes (we're in love!)

 

Brighton Belle Tea Length Wedding Dress | Mae

2. Great Gatsby, great wedding, GREAT DRESS.

Vintage Inspired Eliza Jane Howell Georgina Wedding Dress | www.onefabday.com

3. Beaded perfection. 

An exclusive bridal collection of 1920's Art Deco style Flapper Wedding Gowns…

4. Lace of luxury.

Jenny Packham Spring 2017 vintage long sleeves wedding dress / http://www.deerpearlflowers.com/wedding-dress-inspiration/jenny-packham-spring-2017-vintage-long-sleeves-wedding-dress/

5. Capes and things. 

vintage wedding idea - wedding dress; photo: Paper Antler

6. 1940's glam! 

A 1940s Silk Wedding Dress by The Vintage Wedding Dress Company, Love My Dress Wedding Blog

7. An ode to the swinging sixties. 

A 1960's Inspired Dress for a Kitsch and Quirky Wedding

8. Hippy chic.

1970s Boho Bohemian Bride Bridal Gown Dress Sleeves Francis Bridal Magical Autumn Outdoorsy Woodland Wedding Ideas http://kirstymackenziephotography.co.uk/

9. That Victorian neckline though.

Romantic Victorian inspired wedding dress

10. Flapper styles. 

24 Vintage Inspired Wedding Dresses ❤ Most bohemian wedding dresses are created from luxury, silk fabrics and finished with stunning beadwork. Our gallery of vintage inspired wedding dresses will show you vintage romance with ancient bohemian spirit. See more: http://www.weddingforward.com/vintage-inspired-wedding-dresses/ #wedding #dresses #vintage

Trending