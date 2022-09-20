10 things we’re excited to do now that autumn is finally here

We don’t know about you, but autumn has always been our favourite season. Summer has been kind to us, but we don’t *love* the feeling of humid weather, makeup sweating off our face, and uncomfortable nights of sleep.

We’ve been longing for the day that we can bring our jumpers, knee-high boots and scarves out of the depths of our wardrobe – and now that autumn is starting to kick in, that moment has finally arrived!

There are so many things that we look forward to ticking off our to-do list during the autumnal months. If you’re looking for some inspiration, then have a look through our top 10 things that we love doing at this time of year:

Buy all the autumnal homeware

There’s nothing we love more than an autumnal homeware shopping trip! We’ll be the first to admit that we do not need to buy any more pumpkin decorative mugs, cinnamon-scented candles, fluffy throw blankets or autumn wreaths, but there is no harm in browsing, right? At this time of year, most homeware shops offer an incredible (and adorable) range of decorative pieces that you can purchase to make your home feel as autumnal as possible. Then, each year, when the autumn months roll around, you can look forward to re-using the items again!

Reunite with cosy outfits

Any excuse for new clothes! When autumn rolls around, we often find ourselves having to get rid of our old jumpers, as they look tired or overworn. If this is the case for you, then you could always treat yourself to a few new items of cosy knitwear. Whether it be high-street or luxury brands, our favourite stores always have an incredible selection of autumnal fashion at this time of year. Leather boots, plaid scarves, cute-patterned jumpers and wooly hats – take your pick!

Treat yourself to hot drinks

Move over ordinary tea and coffee – there’s new hot drinks in town! Although we love the array of delicious, ice-cold refreshments that are typically available during the summer, we’re always happy to welcome back the selection of cosy, spice-infused hot drinks that become popular at this time of year. If you easily get tired of tea or coffee, then why not spice things up (pun intended) with options such as a pumpkin spice latte, gingerbread hot chocolate or an apple spiced tea?

Autumn TV is coming

Credit: The Crown Instagram

If there’s anything that signals the start of cosy nights in, it’s the bumper-packed schedule of exciting TV shows! Autumn is renowned for being the best time of year for new telly, and this year, there are some brilliant shows returning in the next few months. In November, we can expect the fifth series of Netflix’s powerful royal drama, The Crown, which will showcase the royals during the 1990s. If crime dramas are your cup of tea, then perhaps you will enjoy the long-awaited final series of BBC One’s Happy Valley, starring Sarah Lancashire. Or, if you prefer a dramatic re-telling of true events, you could look forward to Sky Atlantic’s This England, which starts this week and portrays Boris Johnson’s handling of the Covid pandemic. Plenty to watch!

Golden leaves are here

Does anything signal a change in season more than the leaves on the trees? We don’t think so! Whether it be taking beautiful snaps of the crisp, golden leaves, going for a brisk walk in a local forest, or simply just listening to the sound of the leaves crunching through your feet, there is plenty of nature to appreciate during the autumn months. Aesthetically-pleasing photos will always be guaranteed at this time of year!

Festive planning

Is it too early to mention the C word? We don’t think so! When autumn starts to roll in, we always initially believe that we have plenty of time to plan for the festive season. However, before we know it, many weeks have passed and we soon begin to panic that we haven’t got enough time to prepare for Christmas. If you're worried about this scenario coming true for you this year, then don’t fret – start planning now! There are lots of things that you can do right now to get ahead for Christmas, such as making a note of present ideas, purchasing a few tins of chocolate sweets while they’re on offer in the shops, or coming up with a budget plan of what amount you would like to spend on each person’s gift. Don’t leave everything to the last minute!

Pick the perfect pumpkin

Of course, before Christmas, we have Halloween to look forward to! The spookiest time of the year always deserves a lot of love, and there is an endless list of things that you can do to celebrate it. One of our favourite things is to, if possible, go to a local farm and pick out the perfect pumpkin to carve. Of course, this option is not available for everyone, but it is such a lovely way to get into the autumnal spirit! Whether you collect your pumpkin from a field or your local shop, you can then enjoy the process of carving a fun, unique design into its face and lighting a tealight within it each night.

Recreate yummy recipes

Just like hot drinks, we always get excited to dust off our favourite hearty recipes at this time of year! Whether it be sweet treats or delicious meals, there are a lot of scrumptious recipes to try out and enjoy during the autumn months. If you’re on the lookout for your new favourite baking recipe, then you can try out options such as pumpkin cupcakes, cinnamon rolls or a classic apple tart. If it’s a new main course recipe you’re after, then autumnal favourites such as soups, roasts and pies will always be a winner. Tuck in, and enjoy!

Cosy up beside a fire

Now that the nights are getting chillier, it’s time to get the fire going! The perfect way to feel cosy during this autumn season is to light a fire, wrap yourself in a fluffy blanket, and relax. If you want to have a social gathering but still retain the cosy vibes, then a bonfire is another amazing option. Gather your family or closest friends together, snuggle up beside the fire, and toast some marshmallows for that extra surprise treat! Of course, it goes without saying that you should only carry out a bonfire where it is safe to do so.

Watch all the autumnal classic films

Lastly, there are many classic films set during the autumn season, and we love giving them a rewatch during this time of year! There are lots of options available, meaning that you are guaranteed to find a film that will please everyone. If you’re in the mood for a rom-com, then you can’t go wrong with Meg Ryan classics, such as When Harry Met Sally or Sleepless in Seattle. If you’re looking for nostalgic vibes, we recommend the first Harry Potter film, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, as large parts of it are set during this time of year. Regardless of what you decide to watch, we hope it gets you in the autumn spirit!